Mixed green salad in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Banner pic

 

Uncommon Luncheonette

1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
Fried Chicken Basket$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
UnCommon Rib Sandwich$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
More about Uncommon Luncheonette
Earl's Sandwiches image

 

Earl's Sandwiches

2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork and Fries
(Fries are served inside the sandwich)
Pork loin, chipotle mayo, french fries, roasted red peppers, sweet pickles and chopped onions on grilled ciabatta.
Turkey Cranberry
Turkey breast, cranberry relish, mayo and lettuce on grilled multigrain.
Honorary Doctorate
Freshly roasted turkey breast, provolone, avocado, mixed greens and sundried tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.
More about Earl's Sandwiches
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
Lyon Hall Burger$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Lyon Hall
Cowboy Cafe image

 

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Zac$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
The Duke$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
More about Cowboy Cafe
Old Dominion Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Old Dominion Pizza Company

4514 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (89 reviews)
Takeout
10"Patriot$16.00
Tomato Sauce , Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
16" The Patriot$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine , croutons , shredded parmesan and Caesar dressing
More about Old Dominion Pizza Company
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
Consumer pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Spare Ribs$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
Prime Brisket$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
Chasin' Tails image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chasin' Tails

2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (4828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Noodles*$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
More about Chasin' Tails
banner pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Mixed Green Salad$10.99
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House

