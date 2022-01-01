Mixed green salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve mixed green salad
More about Uncommon Luncheonette
Uncommon Luncheonette
1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
|Fried Chicken Basket
|$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
|UnCommon Rib Sandwich
|$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
More about Earl's Sandwiches
Earl's Sandwiches
2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Pork and Fries
(Fries are served inside the sandwich)
Pork loin, chipotle mayo, french fries, roasted red peppers, sweet pickles and chopped onions on grilled ciabatta.
|Turkey Cranberry
Turkey breast, cranberry relish, mayo and lettuce on grilled multigrain.
|Honorary Doctorate
Freshly roasted turkey breast, provolone, avocado, mixed greens and sundried tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.
More about Lyon Hall
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
|Lyon Hall Burger
|$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
|Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Cowboy Cafe
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
More about Old Dominion Pizza Company
PIZZA
Old Dominion Pizza Company
4514 Lee Highway, Arlington
|10"Patriot
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce , Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
|16" The Patriot
|$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Chopped Romaine , croutons , shredded parmesan and Caesar dressing
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
More about Chasin' Tails
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chasin' Tails
2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington
|Garlic Noodles*
|$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan