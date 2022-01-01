Muffins in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arlington restaurants that serve muffins

Bayou Bakery image

 

Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Muff-A-Lotta$10.00
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
Mr. T$8.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
Bayou BLT$10.00
Benton's bacon, oven-cured tomatoes, greens, mayo, toasted white bread
More about Bayou Bakery
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about The Freshman
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wood Fired Citrus Marinated ½ Chicken$19.00
White BBQ
Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
Pulled Pork Shoulder$17.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
More about Ruthie's All-Day
Banner pic

 

Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering

1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wire Chafing Dish Set$10.00
Includes Wire Chafing Dish, 2 Sternos, Serving Utensils, and Water Pan
Mac & Cheese - Tray$50.00
Our award-winning secret recipe. Sure to be loved by the whole family! Each tray feeds 12-15 people.
Pulled Chicken$16.00
Enjoy our award-winning all-natural pulled chicken! Each pound feeds 3-4 people.
More about Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Muffins image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northside Social Arlington

3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Muffins
More about Northside Social Arlington
The Cafe by La Cocina VA image

 

The Cafe by La Cocina VA

918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Squash Butler$8.00
Roasted Butternut Squash, Sautéed Kale, Chipotle Mayonnaise, Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Sourdough.
El Peruano$10.00
Peruvian Chicken Salad with Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise and Spring Mix on Multi-Grain Bread.
The Chimi$10.00
Chimichurri Infused Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato on Ciabatta. Served Warm.
More about The Cafe by La Cocina VA
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fatty Matty$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
Grandpa Bob$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
The Colonel$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Assembly
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
English Muffin$2.09
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
consumer pic

COOKIES • PASTRY

For Five Coffee Roasters

2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
Muffins$5.75
More about For Five Coffee Roasters
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

539 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
English Muffin$2.09
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
banner pic

 

Commonwealth Joe

520 12th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1304 reviews)
Morning Glory Muffin (Vegan)$4.00
Baked fresh daily at Fresh Baguette.
More about Commonwealth Joe
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
English Muffin$3.49
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
English Muffin$3.49
More about Crystal City Sports Pub

