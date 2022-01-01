Nachos in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve nachos
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Turkey Club
|$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Grilled Wings
|$15.00
Your choise of bourbon bbq, citrus soy ginger, buffalo, or house dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
|Schnitzel Fingers
|$15.00
Herb crusted breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard and hand cut fries
|Stuffed Pretzel
|$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Smash Burger
|$15.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
|Classic Burger
|$15.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rebellion on the Pike
2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|SMOKED WINGS (8pcs)
|$14.00
All wings are smoked three hours and fried to order. 8 jumbo wings served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
|Tots
|$4.50
ranch seasoning
|LENNY'S MACHO TENDERS
|$15.00
pick one:
Classic, D.C.A.F., buffalo, or nashville hot
pick two:
Honey mustard, alabama bbq, ranch or blue cheese
Ruthie's All-Day Super Bowl Takeout
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Build Your Own Nacho Bar
|$40.00
Nacho Bar for 6-8 guests
Includes the Following:
1 Pound House Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder
Queso, Guacamole, Chili, Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde
House-Made Chips
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3
|$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2
|$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella
|$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
|Classic Cheese - W
|$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
|Roni Cup - W
|$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Courthaus Burger
|$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
|French Dip
|$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
|Chopped Chipotle
|$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
Nighthawk Pizza
1201 S Joyce Street, Arlington
|Tavern Meats
|$21.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, ground pepperoni, Italian sausage blend, caramelized onions, pecorino, and tomato sauce
|Tavern Pepperoni
|$18.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, sliced pepperoni with tomato sauce
|Tavern Hot Honey
|$19.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, ground pepperoni, pickled peppers, mikes hot honey, tomato sauce
SANDWICHES
Westover Beer Garden
5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington
|Wire Chafing Dish Set
|$10.00
Includes Wire Chafing Dish, 2 Sternos, Serving Utensils, and Water Pan
|Mac & Cheese - Tray
|$50.00
Our award-winning secret recipe. Sure to be loved by the whole family! Each tray feeds 12-15 people.
|Pulled Chicken
|$16.00
Enjoy our award-winning all-natural pulled chicken! Each pound feeds 3-4 people.
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Empanadas
|$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
|El Gringo
|$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
|Elote
|$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Mexicali Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
|Empanadas
|$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
|Pupusas
|$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Loaded Nachos
|$12.95
Guacamole, Pico De gallo, sour cream melted cheese, Jalapeños served on three colors of tortilla chips. Also you have the option to choose Grilled chicken, chili beef or Smoked pulled pork with an extra charge.
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
BURRITOS • TACOS
District Taco
1500 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Nachos Borrachos
|$13.59
tortilla chips, queso, black beans, sour cream, choice of toppings, lettuce and pico de gallo
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Mexican Nachos w/ steak
|$11.55
|Mexican nachos con Birria
|$12.65
Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chile en vinagre and consome on the side
|Nachos Ground Beef
|$10.45
Fried tortilla chips with refried beans, tomato, jalapeños, topped with shredded cheese and sour cream on the side
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Tuna Poke Nachos
|$15.00
Sesame ginger marinade, wasabi avocado cream, tobiko pickled ginger aioli, wonton chips, roasted nori, and sesame seeds.
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Nacho Appetizer Bar For 4
Build your own nachos with 2 full pounds of homemade chips plus all the salsa, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh and pickled jalapenos, beans, sauteed chicken and ground beef you’ll need to serve 4-6 people.
|Nacho Appetizer Bar For 4
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky's Pub & Grill
237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Ricky’s Chili Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream & guacamole
TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Taco And Pina
4041 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Hot Mess Nacho Fries
|$12.50
Pork belly carnitas, melted queso, pickled chile, pinto bean, pico, cotija, and tajin.
|Shrimp and Chorizo Nachos
|$13.50
Chile de arbol old bay, black bean, grilled corn, queso poblano sauce.
|Chicken Alambre Nachos
|$12.00
grilled chicken | oaxaca + cotija cheeses | black bean | pickled chiles | cilantro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dudley’s Sport And Ale
2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington
|Mega Nachos
|$17.00
Cheddar, black olives, beer cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno, lime crema
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Sushi Rock
1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Wonton Chip Nacho
|$11.70
Wonton chips, sour cream, cheese, pickled jalapeño, black olive, and tomato salsa.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
First Down Sports Bar & Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Fully Loaded Nachos
|$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with our homemade chili (beef), mixed cheddar & jack cheese, lettuce, diced tomato, jalapenos, diced onions, and sour cream.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
World of Beer - Arlington
4300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Beer Cheese Nachos
|$13.39
Corn tortilla chips smothered in our Amber Ale beer cheese, black beans, tomatoes, green onion, sour cream, fresh jalapenos & cilantro.