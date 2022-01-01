Nachos in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Turkey Club$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
More about Crafthouse
The Bronson Bierhall image

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Wings$15.00
Your choise of bourbon bbq, citrus soy ginger, buffalo, or house dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Schnitzel Fingers$15.00
Herb crusted breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard and hand cut fries
Stuffed Pretzel$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
More about The Bronson Bierhall
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smash Burger$15.99
Meridian Pint Bowl's
Classic Burger$15.99
More about Meridian Pint
Rebellion on the Pike image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rebellion on the Pike

2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SMOKED WINGS (8pcs)$14.00
All wings are smoked three hours and fried to order. 8 jumbo wings served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
Tots$4.50
ranch seasoning
LENNY'S MACHO TENDERS$15.00
pick one:
Classic, D.C.A.F., buffalo, or nashville hot
pick two:
Honey mustard, alabama bbq, ranch or blue cheese
More about Rebellion on the Pike
Ruthie's All-Day Thanksgiving Carryout image

 

Ruthie's All-Day Super Bowl Takeout

3411 5th St S, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Nacho Bar$40.00
Nacho Bar for 6-8 guests
Includes the Following:
1 Pound House Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder
Queso, Guacamole, Chili, Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde
House-Made Chips
More about Ruthie's All-Day Super Bowl Takeout
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
Ballston Local image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ballston Local

900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
Classic Cheese - W$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
Roni Cup - W$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
More about Ballston Local
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Courthaus Burger$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
French Dip$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
Chopped Chipotle$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
More about Courthaus Social
Main pic

 

Nighthawk Pizza

1201 S Joyce Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tavern Meats$21.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, ground pepperoni, Italian sausage blend, caramelized onions, pecorino, and tomato sauce
Tavern Pepperoni$18.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, sliced pepperoni with tomato sauce
Tavern Hot Honey$19.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, ground pepperoni, pickled peppers, mikes hot honey, tomato sauce
More about Nighthawk Pizza
Westover Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES

Westover Beer Garden

5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing
Chicken Wings$16.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
More about Westover Beer Garden
Banner pic

 

Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering

1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wire Chafing Dish Set$10.00
Includes Wire Chafing Dish, 2 Sternos, Serving Utensils, and Water Pan
Mac & Cheese - Tray$50.00
Our award-winning secret recipe. Sure to be loved by the whole family! Each tray feeds 12-15 people.
Pulled Chicken$16.00
Enjoy our award-winning all-natural pulled chicken! Each pound feeds 3-4 people.
More about Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
Taco Rock image

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Empanadas$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
El Gringo$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Taco Rock
Cowboy Cafe image

 

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Zac$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
The Duke$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
More about Cowboy Cafe
Mexicali Blues Inc image

 

Mexicali Blues Inc

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexicali Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Empanadas$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
Pupusas$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
Burger District image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Nachos$12.95
Guacamole, Pico De gallo, sour cream melted cheese, Jalapeños served on three colors of tortilla chips. Also you have the option to choose Grilled chicken, chili beef or Smoked pulled pork with an extra charge.
More about Burger District
Consumer pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Spare Ribs$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
Prime Brisket$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
consumer pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

District Taco

1500 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1623 reviews)
Nachos Borrachos$13.59
tortilla chips, queso, black beans, sour cream, choice of toppings, lettuce and pico de gallo
More about District Taco
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Mexican Nachos w/ steak$11.55
Mexican nachos con Birria$12.65
Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chile en vinagre and consome on the side
Nachos Ground Beef$10.45
Fried tortilla chips with refried beans, tomato, jalapeños, topped with shredded cheese and sour cream on the side
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Tuna Poke Nachos$15.00
Sesame ginger marinade, wasabi avocado cream, tobiko pickled ginger aioli, wonton chips, roasted nori, and sesame seeds.
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5446 reviews)
Nacho Appetizer Bar For 4
Build your own nachos with 2 full pounds of homemade chips plus all the salsa, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh and pickled jalapenos, beans, sauteed chicken and ground beef you’ll need to serve 4-6 people.
Nacho Appetizer Bar For 4
Build your own nachos with 2 full pounds of homemade chips plus all the salsa, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh and pickled jalapenos, beans, sauteed chicken and ground beef you’ll need to serve 4-6 people.
More about Uncle Julio's
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Ricky’s Chili Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream &amp; guacamole
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
banner pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Taco And Pina

4041 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
Hot Mess Nacho Fries$12.50
Pork belly carnitas, melted queso, pickled chile, pinto bean, pico, cotija, and tajin.
Shrimp and Chorizo Nachos$13.50
Chile de arbol old bay, black bean, grilled corn, queso poblano sauce.
Chicken Alambre Nachos$12.00
grilled chicken | oaxaca + cotija cheeses | black bean | pickled chiles | cilantro
More about Taco And Pina
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dudley’s Sport And Ale

2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
Mega Nachos$17.00
Cheddar, black olives, beer cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno, lime crema
More about Dudley’s Sport And Ale
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Wonton Chip Nacho$11.70
Wonton chips, sour cream, cheese, pickled jalapeño, black olive, and tomato salsa.
More about Sushi Rock
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

First Down Sports Bar & Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3776 reviews)
Fully Loaded Nachos$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with our homemade chili (beef), mixed cheddar &amp; jack cheese, lettuce, diced tomato, jalapenos, diced onions, and sour cream.
More about First Down Sports Bar & Grill
banner pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

World of Beer - Arlington

4300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (522 reviews)
Beer Cheese Nachos$13.39
Corn tortilla chips smothered in our Amber Ale beer cheese, black beans, tomatoes, green onion, sour cream, fresh jalapenos &amp; cilantro.
More about World of Beer - Arlington

