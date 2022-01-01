Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Tako Octopus Salad$9.00
Cucumber And Tomato Salsa, Yuzu Chili, Lime Sauce And Garlic Ponzu
Baby Octopus Salad$7.00
Chili Lime And Garlic Ponzu Sauce, Sesame Oil
More about Yume Sushi
Cava Mezze image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cava Mezze

2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
GREEK YOGURT
Grilled Meatball Platter$16.00
4 BEEF MEATBALL, OREGANO, RICE, SALAD
Chicken Platter$16.00
2 SKEWERS GRILLED, OLIVE OIL, LEMON, HERBS, RICE, SALAD
More about Cava Mezze
Pamplona image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pamplona

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffle Mac & Cheese$9.00
Jack cheese, cheddar, & infused with truffle oil
Papas Bravas$8.00
Crispy Potatoes, tomato sauce, pepper aioli
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Crispy Brussel sprouts, lemon aioli
More about Pamplona
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wood Fired Citrus Marinated ½ Chicken$19.00
White BBQ
Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
Pulled Pork Shoulder$17.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
More about Ruthie's All-Day
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
Lyon Hall Burger$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Lyon Hall
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Takeshi Sushi

2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1029 reviews)
Octopus$7.00
Tako. Two pieces
More about Takeshi Sushi
consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington

4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (7793 reviews)
Octopus Sushi$7.00
Tako. Two pieces.
Octopus Sashimi$7.00
Tako. Two pieces.
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Shirmp And Octopus Coktail 10oz$17.05
Octopus Avocado$17.05
A fresh mix of octopus, avocado, red and yellow pepper, onions, and fresh lime juice
Shrimp And Octopus Avocado$18.15
Fresh Mix Shrimp And Octopus With Red ,Yellow Jalapenos ,Pico De Gallo and Pico De Gallo.
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Octopus Nigiri$6.50
Two pieces per order.
More about Asia Bistro
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Octopus$7.80
Two pieces.
More about Sushi Rock

