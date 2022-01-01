Octopus in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve octopus
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Tako Octopus Salad
|$9.00
Cucumber And Tomato Salsa, Yuzu Chili, Lime Sauce And Garlic Ponzu
|Baby Octopus Salad
|$7.00
Chili Lime And Garlic Ponzu Sauce, Sesame Oil
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cava Mezze
2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
GREEK YOGURT
|Grilled Meatball Platter
|$16.00
4 BEEF MEATBALL, OREGANO, RICE, SALAD
|Chicken Platter
|$16.00
2 SKEWERS GRILLED, OLIVE OIL, LEMON, HERBS, RICE, SALAD
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Pamplona
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Jack cheese, cheddar, & infused with truffle oil
|Papas Bravas
|$8.00
Crispy Potatoes, tomato sauce, pepper aioli
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Crispy Brussel sprouts, lemon aioli
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Wood Fired Citrus Marinated ½ Chicken
|$19.00
White BBQ
|Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs
|$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
|Pulled Pork Shoulder
|$17.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
|Lyon Hall Burger
|$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
|Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
SUSHI • RAMEN
Takeshi Sushi
2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Octopus
|$7.00
Tako. Two pieces
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Octopus Sushi
|$7.00
Tako. Two pieces.
|Octopus Sashimi
|$7.00
Tako. Two pieces.
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Shirmp And Octopus Coktail 10oz
|$17.05
|Octopus Avocado
|$17.05
A fresh mix of octopus, avocado, red and yellow pepper, onions, and fresh lime juice
|Shrimp And Octopus Avocado
|$18.15
Fresh Mix Shrimp And Octopus With Red ,Yellow Jalapenos ,Pico De Gallo and Pico De Gallo.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Asia Bistro
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Octopus Nigiri
|$6.50
Two pieces per order.