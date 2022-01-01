Omelettes in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve omelettes
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|BLT
|$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Wood Fired Citrus Marinated ½ Chicken
|$19.00
White BBQ
|Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs
|$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
|Pulled Pork Shoulder
|$17.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
|Lyon Hall Burger
|$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
|Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
COOKIES • PASTRY
For Five Coffee Roasters
2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|WILD MUSHROOM SPANISH OMELETTE [VT]
|$18.95
Potatoes, Onions, Eggs, Tomato Crostini, Oyster Mushrooms
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Veggie Omelette
|$10.89
Comes with spinach, mushroom, green pepper, jalapeño, and habanero
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky's Pub & Grill
237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Big Steak Omelette
|$11.00
Eggs, steak strips, green peppers, onion, tomatoes & cheese. Served w/ potatoes & toast
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Sazon
4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Steak Cheese and Veggies Omelette
|$8.66
|Veggies and Cheese Omelette
|$8.14
|Cheese Omelette
|$7.88
HOT POT
Mala Tang
3434 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Stir Fried Omelette with Tomato
|$13.95