Omelettes in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve omelettes

Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about The Freshman
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wood Fired Citrus Marinated ½ Chicken$19.00
White BBQ
Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
Pulled Pork Shoulder$17.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
More about Ruthie's All-Day
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
Lyon Hall Burger$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Lyon Hall
consumer pic

COOKIES • PASTRY

For Five Coffee Roasters

2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
WILD MUSHROOM SPANISH OMELETTE [VT]$18.95
Potatoes, Onions, Eggs, Tomato Crostini, Oyster Mushrooms
More about For Five Coffee Roasters
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Veggie Omelette$10.89
Comes with spinach, mushroom, green pepper, jalapeño, and habanero
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Big Steak Omelette$11.00
Eggs, steak strips, green peppers, onion, tomatoes &amp; cheese. Served w/ potatoes &amp; toast
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Steak Cheese and Veggies Omelette$8.66
Veggies and Cheese Omelette$8.14
Cheese Omelette$7.88
More about Cafe Sazon
banner pic

HOT POT

Mala Tang

3434 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (11684 reviews)
Stir Fried Omelette with Tomato$13.95
More about Mala Tang
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Omelette$3.90
Two pieces.
More about Sushi Rock

