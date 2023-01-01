Pad thai in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Pad Thai Bowl
|$11.50
Most famous Thai rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, red tofu, Thai sweet radish, and crushed peanuts
|Pad Thai Noodles
|$0.00
|TRIO- Woon-Sen Pad Thai with Shrimp
|$15.95
Wok-fried clear-noodles blended with egg, bean sprout, red tofu, scallions and crushed peanuts
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food - Ballston
Hawkers Asian Street Food - Ballston
4201 Wilson BLVD, Arlington
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and chicken, wok-fired in a tangy red chili pepper sauce with eggs and veggies. Topped with roasted peanuts and a squeeze of fresh lime.
|Pad Thai Lettuce Wrap
|$4.00
Chicken, fried tofu, egg, shiitake mushrooms and veggies, wok-fired in Pad Thai sauce. Served with bean sprouts, spring onions and toasted peanuts.
|Pad Thai
|$9.00
More about The Renegade
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Mahi Mahi Pad Thai Bowl
|$16.00
|Lemongrass Beef Pad Thai Bowl
|$14.00
|Grilled Broccolini Pad Thai Single
|$7.00
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Pad Thai
|$0.00
Popular Thai noodles stir-fried with bean curd, crushed roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions and egg.
(egg optional – fish sauce used, substitute available)
|Pad Thai Noodles
|Pad Thai Chicken
|$10.99
Popular Thai noodles stir-fried with bean curd, crushed roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions and egg.
(egg optional – fish sauce used, substitute available).
Vegetarian Option – Mixed Veggies & Fried Tofu.