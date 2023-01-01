Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve pad thai

Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar

2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai Bowl$11.50
Most famous Thai rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, red tofu, Thai sweet radish, and crushed peanuts
Pad Thai Noodles$0.00
Most famous Thai rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, red tofu, Thai sweet radish, and crushed peanuts
TRIO- Woon-Sen Pad Thai with Shrimp$15.95
Wok-fried clear-noodles blended with egg, bean sprout, red tofu, scallions and crushed peanuts
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Pad Thai image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food - Ballston

4201 Wilson BLVD, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and chicken, wok-fired in a tangy red chili pepper sauce with eggs and veggies. Topped with roasted peanuts and a squeeze of fresh lime.
Pad Thai Lettuce Wrap$4.00
Chicken, fried tofu, egg, shiitake mushrooms and veggies, wok-fired in Pad Thai sauce. Served with bean sprouts, spring onions and toasted peanuts.
Pad Thai$9.00
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and chicken, wok-fired in a tangy red chili pepper sauce with eggs and veggies. Topped with roasted peanuts and a squeeze of fresh lime.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food - Ballston
The Renegade image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi Mahi Pad Thai Bowl$16.00
Lemongrass Beef Pad Thai Bowl$14.00
Grilled Broccolini Pad Thai Single$7.00
More about The Renegade
Pad Thai image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$0.00
Popular Thai noodles stir-fried with bean curd, crushed roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions and egg.
(egg optional – fish sauce used, substitute available)
Pad Thai Noodles$0.00
Popular Thai noodles stir-fried with bean curd, crushed roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions and egg.
(Egg optional - fish sauce used, substitute available.)
Pad Thai Chicken$10.99
Popular Thai noodles stir-fried with bean curd, crushed roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions and egg.
(egg optional – fish sauce used, substitute available).
Vegetarian Option – Mixed Veggies & Fried Tofu.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington

