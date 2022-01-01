Pancakes in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve pancakes
Uncommon Luncheonette
1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
|Fried Chicken Basket
|$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
|UnCommon Rib Sandwich
|$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3
|$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2
|$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Wood Fired Citrus Marinated ½ Chicken
|$19.00
White BBQ
|Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs
|$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
|Pulled Pork Shoulder
|$17.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
TNR Cafe
2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Peking Style Pork with Pancakes
|$20.95
Hot and spicy.
COOKIES • PASTRY
For Five Coffee Roasters
2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|OREO PANCAKES [VT]
|$19.95
Oreo Pancakes, Oreo-Cream Spread, Bananas, Cereal-Milk Ice Cream, Vanilla Cakepop, Oreo Crumbs, Oreo Sauce
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Pancakes LOS CHAMACOS
|$6.60
Hunan Gate
4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Moo Shu Pancakes (2)
|$2.00
|Corn Pancake 玉米饼
|$3.00
|Hand Scratch Pancake 手抓饼
|$4.99