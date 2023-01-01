Peking duck in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve peking duck
More about Chiko Shirlington - Shirlington
Chiko Shirlington - Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Peking Duck Lo Mein
|$24.00
Peking Duck, Bok Choy, Onion, Chili.
More about Peter Chang Arlington
Peter Chang Arlington
2503-E North Harrison Street, Arlington
|Half Peking Duck
|$40.00
A must-try classic hailing from China's imperial era. Slow-cooked slices of duck with crispy skin and juicy meat. Paired with delicious house-made pancakes, white onions, cucumber, and hoisin sauce. Eat as-is or wrapped and smothered for an unforgettable t