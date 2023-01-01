Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peking duck in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve peking duck

Chiko Shirlington - Shirlington

4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peking Duck Lo Mein$24.00
Peking Duck, Bok Choy, Onion, Chili.
Peter Chang Arlington

2503-E North Harrison Street, Arlington

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Peking Duck$40.00
A must-try classic hailing from China's imperial era. Slow-cooked slices of duck with crispy skin and juicy meat. Paired with delicious house-made pancakes, white onions, cucumber, and hoisin sauce. Eat as-is or wrapped and smothered for an unforgettable t
