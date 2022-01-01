Philly cheesesteaks in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Turkey Club
|$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Smash Burger
|$15.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
|Classic Burger
|$15.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Philly cheesesteak sub
|$11.95
Thinly sliced pieces of beefsteak, Provolone cheese, grilled green pepper, grilled onion, mayo and tomato
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
3325 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
|Premium Shake
|$5.49
|Regular Shakes
|$5.49
|Cheese Burger
|$7.14
FRENCH FRIES
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Philly Cheesesteak with Chips and Drink
|$11.00
Thinly sliced halal grilled sirloin steak & bell peppers, onions topped with melted American cheese on a hoagie roll. served with Chips and soda can (Coke)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Philly Shaved Steak and Cheese
|$21.99
Grilled shaved rib-eye steak on a sub roll topped with provolone cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, and sliced tomato.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dudley’s Sport And Ale
2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$17.00
Amoroso roll, grilled onions, grilled steak, cheese sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
|Philly Shaved Steak and Cheese
|$21.99
Grilled shaved rib-eye steak on a sub roll topped with provolone cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, and sliced tomato.