Philly cheesesteaks in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Turkey Club$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
More about Crafthouse
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smash Burger$15.99
Meridian Pint Bowl's
Classic Burger$15.99
More about Meridian Pint
Burger District image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Philly cheesesteak sub$11.95
Thinly sliced pieces of beefsteak, Provolone cheese, grilled green pepper, grilled onion, mayo and tomato
More about Burger District
All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

3325 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Premium Shake$5.49
Regular Shakes$5.49
Cheese Burger$7.14
More about All About Burger
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

King Of Koshary

5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Philly Cheesesteak with Chips and Drink$11.00
Thinly sliced halal grilled sirloin steak &amp; bell peppers, onions topped with melted American cheese on a hoagie roll. served with Chips and soda can (Coke)
More about King Of Koshary
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Philly Shaved Steak and Cheese$21.99
Grilled shaved rib-eye steak on a sub roll topped with provolone cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, and sliced tomato.
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dudley’s Sport And Ale

2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
Philly Cheesesteak$17.00
Amoroso roll, grilled onions, grilled steak, cheese sauce
More about Dudley’s Sport And Ale
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Philly Shaved Steak and Cheese$21.99
Grilled shaved rib-eye steak on a sub roll topped with provolone cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, and sliced tomato.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub
banner pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Philly Cheesesteak$13.99
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House

