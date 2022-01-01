Pork belly in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve pork belly
Hawkers Asian Street Food - Ballston
4201 Wilson BLVD, Arlington
|Pork Belly Bao
|$7.00
Thick-sliced pork belly, topped with pickled mustard greens, hard-boiled egg, cilantro, roasted peanuts and brown sugar.
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$7.50
Served with hoisin dipping sauce.
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Belly Sandwich
|$7.99
Our Pork Belly with Shredded Lettuce and Citrus Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.
|Pork Belly Pound
|$20.38
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Hoisin Glazed Pork Belly Bao Buns
|$10.00
Napa cabbage kimchi, scallions
Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Potato Gnocchi with Crispy Pork Belly
|$25.50
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Duroc Pork Belly Benedict
|$19.95
cherry wood smoked sliced duroc pork belly / poached eggs/ buttermilk biscuit / grilled tomatoes / chipotle hollandaise sauce / choice of fruit or breakfast potatoes
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$14.95
compart duroc / apple glaze
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Crisp Pork Belly
|$25.00
Poppyseed Rye - 818 N Quincy St
818 N Quincy St, Arlington
|Pork Belly Biscuit
|$10.00
House made biscuit, braised pork belly, cheddar cheese, Red pepper jelly and fried egg
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Scallop & Pork Belly
|$27.00
brined pork belly that has been smoked and then braised, served with 3 pan seared U14 diver scallops- served with a vanilla butternut squash and pan jus
Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends - Tray
|$90.00
5 lbs of bite sized goodness! Compart Duroc / Apple Glaze