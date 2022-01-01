Pretzels in Arlington

Arlington restaurants that serve pretzels

Bavarian Pretzel image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$11.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
Item pic

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blue Crab Pretzel$21.00
Lump blue crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Old Bay Seasoning. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Stuffed Pretzel$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Giant Munich Pretzel$13.00
brushed with herb butter. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Big Haus Pretzel image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Big Haus Pretzel$13.00
Jumbo Bavarian-style pretzel, baked to order. Served with sweet and grain mustard.
Westover Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES

Westover Beer Garden

5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Served w/ Melted Cheddar & Whole Grain Mustard
Warm Bavarian Pretzel image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
with thyme/rosemary-honey-butter, grain mustard, cheese fondue
Item pic

 

rogi @ Ballston

4238 Wilson Blvd , #145, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Pretzel Pierogi$9.99
Our mad scientists have created a pierogi with a pretzel exterior. The Future is Now, and it's filled with Beer Cheese, brushed with Butter and sprinkled with pretzel salt. With our Chive/Horseradish Sour Cream for dipping.
