Pretzels in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Crafthouse
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
More about The Bronson Bierhall
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Blue Crab Pretzel
|$21.00
Lump blue crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Old Bay Seasoning. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
|Stuffed Pretzel
|$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
|Giant Munich Pretzel
|$13.00
brushed with herb butter. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
More about Courthaus Social
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Big Haus Pretzel
|$13.00
Jumbo Bavarian-style pretzel, baked to order. Served with sweet and grain mustard.
More about Westover Beer Garden
SANDWICHES
Westover Beer Garden
5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
Served w/ Melted Cheddar & Whole Grain Mustard
More about Lyon Hall
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Warm Bavarian Pretzel
|$9.00
with thyme/rosemary-honey-butter, grain mustard, cheese fondue
More about rogi @ Ballston
rogi @ Ballston
4238 Wilson Blvd , #145, Arlington
|The Pretzel Pierogi
|$9.99
Our mad scientists have created a pierogi with a pretzel exterior. The Future is Now, and it's filled with Beer Cheese, brushed with Butter and sprinkled with pretzel salt. With our Chive/Horseradish Sour Cream for dipping.