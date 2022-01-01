Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve prosciutto

A Modo Mio image

 

A Modo Mio

5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Margherita pizza Family- 16''$23.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
Pepperoni Family- 16''$29.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
Pepperoni Personal - 12''$16.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
More about A Modo Mio
Osteria da Nino image

FRENCH FRIES

Osteria da Nino

2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON

Avg 4.3 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Orechiette Sausage$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
Calamari$16.00
Crispy calamari, lemon, tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli
Rigatoni Carbonara$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
More about Osteria da Nino
Stellina Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Stellina Pizzeria

2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cacio & Pepe Pizza$15.00
Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper
Piccante$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
Basilico alla Genovese$16.00
Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, zucchini, roasted tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted taralli crumbles, fresh mint, pistachio
More about Stellina Pizzeria
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
Lyon Hall Burger$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Lyon Hall
Sfoglina image

 

Sfoglina

1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Braised Beef Agnolotti$28.00
Chancellor's Rock Farm Beef, Truffle Pesto
*Gluten free option not available
Radiatore Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten & Dairy
Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
More about Sfoglina
banner pic

PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Pupatella

1621 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (924 reviews)
Prosciutto Arugula $20.94
Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), baby arugula,fresh mozzarella, and Parmesan.
More about Pupatella
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Le Café Market

901 N Nelson St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Busseto Prosciutto$5.97
More about Le Café Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Clams

Chicken Marsala

Flan

Carrot Cake

Tacos

Fried Rice

French Toast

Tuna Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston