Prosciutto in Arlington

A Modo Mio
5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Margherita pizza Family- 16''
|$23.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
|Pepperoni Family- 16''
|$29.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
|Pepperoni Personal - 12''
|$16.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
FRENCH FRIES
Osteria da Nino
2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON
|Orechiette Sausage
|$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
|Calamari
|$16.00
Crispy calamari, lemon, tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli
|Rigatoni Carbonara
|$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Stellina Pizzeria
2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington
|Cacio & Pepe Pizza
|$15.00
Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper
|Piccante
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
|Basilico alla Genovese
|$16.00
Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, zucchini, roasted tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted taralli crumbles, fresh mint, pistachio
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
|Lyon Hall Burger
|$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
|Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
Sfoglina
1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Braised Beef Agnolotti
|$28.00
Chancellor's Rock Farm Beef, Truffle Pesto
*Gluten free option not available
|Radiatore Cacio e Pepe
|$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten & Dairy
|Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra
|$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Pupatella
1621 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Prosciutto Arugula
|$20.94
Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), baby arugula,fresh mozzarella, and Parmesan.