Pudding in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve pudding

Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Meat$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
Baked Beans
Mac & Cheese
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs$26.00
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad$13.00
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant image

 

Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deviled Eggs$7.00
Extra Fish$12.00
Shepherds Pie$24.00
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Courthaus Burger$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
French Dip$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
Chopped Chipotle$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wood Fired Citrus Marinated ½ Chicken$19.00
White BBQ
Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
Pulled Pork Shoulder$17.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
Banner pic

 

Sloppy Mama's Arlington

5731 Langston Boulevard, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Slaw$4.00
Small
Baked Beans$4.00
Small
Sandwich$10.00
Choice of meat on a potato bun with slaw and house made pickles on the sandwich
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
Consumer pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Spare Ribs$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
Prime Brisket$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita image

SOUPS • TACOS • GRILL

Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita

2911 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY-CHEESY/BIRRIA-TACO$3.30
Beef crispy & cheesy birria taco, comes with crispy Tortilla, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh limes, hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
CAMARON$3.30
Shrimp taco, served with lettuce, Each Taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
CARNITAS$3.10
Roasted Pork, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Brioche Bread Pudding$9.00
White chocolate, vanilla bean ice cream, creme anglaise, caramel
consumer pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD

City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington

3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1338 reviews)
Kheer(Rice Pudding)$4.95
Sweet blended yogurt drink with mango pulps.
consumer pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Yayla Bistro

2201 N Westmoreland St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (2587 reviews)
Rice Pudding $6.00
Creamy traditional Turkish rice pudding topped with currants, pistachios and cinnamon powder.
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

King Of Koshary

5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Rice Pudding $4.99
