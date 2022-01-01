Pudding in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve pudding
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
|Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad
|$13.00
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3
|$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2
|$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
|Extra Fish
|$12.00
|Shepherds Pie
|$24.00
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Courthaus Burger
|$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
|French Dip
|$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
|Chopped Chipotle
|$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Wood Fired Citrus Marinated ½ Chicken
|$19.00
White BBQ
|Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs
|$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
|Pulled Pork Shoulder
|$17.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
Sloppy Mama's Arlington
5731 Langston Boulevard, Arlington
|Slaw
|$4.00
Small
|Baked Beans
|$4.00
Small
|Sandwich
|$10.00
Choice of meat on a potato bun with slaw and house made pickles on the sandwich
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
SOUPS • TACOS • GRILL
Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita
2911 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|CRISPY-CHEESY/BIRRIA-TACO
|$3.30
Beef crispy & cheesy birria taco, comes with crispy Tortilla, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh limes, hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
|CAMARON
|$3.30
Shrimp taco, served with lettuce, Each Taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
|CARNITAS
|$3.10
Roasted Pork, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Brioche Bread Pudding
|$9.00
White chocolate, vanilla bean ice cream, creme anglaise, caramel
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Kheer(Rice Pudding)
|$4.95
Sweet blended yogurt drink with mango pulps.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Yayla Bistro
2201 N Westmoreland St, Arlington
|Rice Pudding
|$6.00
Creamy traditional Turkish rice pudding topped with currants, pistachios and cinnamon powder.