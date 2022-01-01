Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled chicken sandwiches in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches

Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
maple wood smoked chicken thighs / cole slaw
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
Banner pic

 

Sloppy Mama's Arlington

5731 Langston Boulevard, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Kit$53.00
Makes 4 sandwiches
Comes with 4 buns, slaw and pickle for the sandwiches and 1.25 lb. of Pulled Chicken. Comes with a choice of 3 medium of side orders
More about Sloppy Mama's Arlington

