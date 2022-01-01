Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering

1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie$25.00
A Thanksgiving classic, with a hint of smoke. Feeds 6-8 people.
More about Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Clarendon
Consumer pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie$7.00
Pumpkin puree with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and whipped cream in a house-made crust.
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue

