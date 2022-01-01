Pumpkin pies in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
More about Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington
|Pumpkin Pie
|$25.00
A Thanksgiving classic, with a hint of smoke. Feeds 6-8 people.
More about Tatte Bakery - Clarendon
Tatte Bakery - Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)