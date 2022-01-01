Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve quesadillas

Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Turkey Club$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smash Burger$15.99
Meridian Pint Bowl's
Classic Burger$15.99
Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Palette 22 image

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana & Nutella Empanada$3.00
Served warm, dusted with powdered sugar. Sold individually. Vegetarian
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Soy-chili honey. Vegetarian
Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza$8.00
Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
Sweet Leaf - image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Quincy

650 N Quincy St, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey + Apple$12.23
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
Mediterranean Toast$8.08
ripe avocado, kale-tomato-cucumber tabbouleh, roasted red pepper, local feta, cucumber tzatziki, chia / flax seeds, red pepper flakes , fresh squeeze lemon on farmhouse wheat
So Cali Club$12.23
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, hard boiled egg, tomato, alfalfa sprout, herb aioli
Sweet Leaf - image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Glebe

800 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 3 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Kobb$13.09
shredded kale, chopped romaine, goat cheese, ripe avocado, grape tomato, thick-cut bacon, all-natural chicken breast, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
Citrus Sesame Chicken$12.23
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
Caprese$11.30
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
Westover Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES

Westover Beer Garden

5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing
Chicken Wings$16.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
The Renegade image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Schwarma$6.00
Fire-Roasted Shawarma-Spiced Chicken with Warm Naan.
Cumin Crusted Cauliflower$7.00
Served with a Wedge of Warm Naan and Lemon-Tahini Sauce (VG)
Lumpia$6.00
Perfectly Fried Egg Rolls with Spicy-Sweet Dipping Sauce. (Contains Pork & Shrimp)
Taco Rock image

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Empanadas$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
El Gringo$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
Sweet Leaf - image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Courthouse

2200 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese$11.30
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
Spicy Avocado$12.79
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
So Cali Club$12.23
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, hard boiled egg, tomato, alfalfa sprout, herb aioli
Cowboy Cafe image

 

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Zac$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
The Duke$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
Mexicali Blues Inc image

 

Mexicali Blues Inc

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexicali Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Empanadas$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
Pupusas$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fatty Matty$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
Grandpa Bob$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
The Colonel$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
Banner pic

 

Guajillo

1727 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$14.00
flour tortilla, cheese, choice of chicken, shredded beef, chorizo, or veggies.
Add grilled chicken, steak or shrimp +5
consumer pic

TACOS

bartaco

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
quesadilla$4.00
contains: dairy, gluten
consumer pic

TACOS

Bartaco

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
quesadilla$4.00
contains: dairy, gluten
consumer pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

District Taco

1500 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1623 reviews)
Quesadilla$13.59
cheese, side of lettuce, tomato &amp; sour cream; includes choice of toppings
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Kids quesadillas$7.70
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5446 reviews)
Vegetable Quesadilla$17.02
Sautéed peppers, onions, and Monterey Jack on flour tortillas with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
3 Cheese Quesadilla$14.03
Monterrey jack, cheddar and American cheese on flour tortillas with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Pulled Chicken Quesadilla$18.40
Sautéed pulled chicken, tomatoes, onions, and Monterey Jack on flour tortillas with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Quesadilla$11.00
Choice of chicken or beef. Served w/ sour cream &amp; guacamole
banner pic

 

Guajillo Mexican Cuisine

1727 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (1019 reviews)
Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla and cheese.
banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Pollo

5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2067 reviews)
Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Flour tortilla, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, tomatoes, and green and red peppers.
Beef Quesadilla$13.99
Flour tortilla, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, tomatoes, and green and red peppers.
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Cheese Quesadillas$9.50
Melted cheese in 2 flour tortillas served with white rice and fresh salad.
Quesadilla de Pollo$10.50
Chicken and cheese quesadillas served with white rice and fresh salad.
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
House Favorite Quesadilla$16.99
Simply cheese, diced chicken, tomatoes, and caramelized onion. Served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Simply Cheese Quesadilla$12.99
13" soft flour tortillas stuffed with shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. Served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Vegetarian Lover Quesadilla$16.99
Simply cheese, diced tomatoes, mushroom, sweet peppers, and spinach. Served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
banner pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Taco And Pina

4041 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
Just Keso Quesadilla$8.00
Open Faced Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Queso chihuaha, chile mayonnaise, and fancy lettuce
Vegetable + Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
achiote roasted zucchini | mushroom | salsa morita | fancy lettuce | pickled jalapeno
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dudley’s Sport And Ale

2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, onions, peppers, salsa, sour cream
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Simply Cheese Quesadilla$12.99
13" soft flour tortillas stuffed with shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. Served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Vegetarian Lover Quesadilla$16.99
Simply cheese, diced tomatoes, mushroom, sweet peppers, and spinach. Served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
House Favorite Quesadilla$16.99
Simply cheese, diced chicken, tomatoes, and caramelized onion. Served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

First Down Sports Bar & Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3776 reviews)
Chicken or Steak Quesadilla$10.99
Served traditional style with cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, onions, and green peppers. Served with sour cream &amp; salsa on the side
