Quesadillas in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve quesadillas
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Turkey Club
|$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Smash Burger
|$15.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
|Classic Burger
|$15.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Banana & Nutella Empanada
|$3.00
Served warm, dusted with powdered sugar. Sold individually. Vegetarian
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
Soy-chili honey. Vegetarian
|Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza
|$8.00
Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Quincy
650 N Quincy St, Arlington
|Turkey + Apple
|$12.23
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
|Mediterranean Toast
|$8.08
ripe avocado, kale-tomato-cucumber tabbouleh, roasted red pepper, local feta, cucumber tzatziki, chia / flax seeds, red pepper flakes , fresh squeeze lemon on farmhouse wheat
|So Cali Club
|$12.23
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, hard boiled egg, tomato, alfalfa sprout, herb aioli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Glebe
800 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Kale Kobb
|$13.09
shredded kale, chopped romaine, goat cheese, ripe avocado, grape tomato, thick-cut bacon, all-natural chicken breast, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
|Citrus Sesame Chicken
|$12.23
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
|Caprese
|$11.30
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
SANDWICHES
Westover Beer Garden
5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Pulled Chicken Schwarma
|$6.00
Fire-Roasted Shawarma-Spiced Chicken with Warm Naan.
|Cumin Crusted Cauliflower
|$7.00
Served with a Wedge of Warm Naan and Lemon-Tahini Sauce (VG)
|Lumpia
|$6.00
Perfectly Fried Egg Rolls with Spicy-Sweet Dipping Sauce. (Contains Pork & Shrimp)
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Empanadas
|$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
|El Gringo
|$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
|Elote
|$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Courthouse
2200 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Caprese
|$11.30
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
|Spicy Avocado
|$12.79
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
|So Cali Club
|$12.23
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, hard boiled egg, tomato, alfalfa sprout, herb aioli
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Mexicali Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
|Empanadas
|$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
|Pupusas
|$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
|Grandpa Bob
|$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
|The Colonel
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
Guajillo
1727 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
flour tortilla, cheese, choice of chicken, shredded beef, chorizo, or veggies.
Add grilled chicken, steak or shrimp +5
BURRITOS • TACOS
District Taco
1500 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Quesadilla
|$13.59
cheese, side of lettuce, tomato & sour cream; includes choice of toppings
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Kids quesadillas
|$7.70
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Vegetable Quesadilla
|$17.02
Sautéed peppers, onions, and Monterey Jack on flour tortillas with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
|3 Cheese Quesadilla
|$14.03
Monterrey jack, cheddar and American cheese on flour tortillas with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
|Pulled Chicken Quesadilla
|$18.40
Sautéed pulled chicken, tomatoes, onions, and Monterey Jack on flour tortillas with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky's Pub & Grill
237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Choice of chicken or beef. Served w/ sour cream & guacamole
Guajillo Mexican Cuisine
1727 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
Flour tortilla and cheese.
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Pollo
5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.99
Flour tortilla, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, tomatoes, and green and red peppers.
|Beef Quesadilla
|$13.99
Flour tortilla, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, tomatoes, and green and red peppers.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Sazon
4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Cheese Quesadillas
|$9.50
Melted cheese in 2 flour tortillas served with white rice and fresh salad.
|Quesadilla de Pollo
|$10.50
Chicken and cheese quesadillas served with white rice and fresh salad.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|House Favorite Quesadilla
|$16.99
Simply cheese, diced chicken, tomatoes, and caramelized onion. Served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Simply Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.99
13" soft flour tortillas stuffed with shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. Served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Vegetarian Lover Quesadilla
|$16.99
Simply cheese, diced tomatoes, mushroom, sweet peppers, and spinach. Served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Taco And Pina
4041 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Just Keso Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Open Faced Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
Queso chihuaha, chile mayonnaise, and fancy lettuce
|Vegetable + Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
achiote roasted zucchini | mushroom | salsa morita | fancy lettuce | pickled jalapeno
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dudley’s Sport And Ale
2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, onions, peppers, salsa, sour cream
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
|Simply Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.99
13" soft flour tortillas stuffed with shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. Served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Vegetarian Lover Quesadilla
|$16.99
Simply cheese, diced tomatoes, mushroom, sweet peppers, and spinach. Served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|House Favorite Quesadilla
|$16.99
Simply cheese, diced chicken, tomatoes, and caramelized onion. Served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
First Down Sports Bar & Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Chicken or Steak Quesadilla
|$10.99
Served traditional style with cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, onions, and green peppers. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side