Quiche in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve quiche

Bayou Bakery image

 

Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Muff-A-Lotta$10.00
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
Mr. T$8.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
Bayou BLT$10.00
Benton's bacon, oven-cured tomatoes, greens, mayo, toasted white bread
More about Bayou Bakery
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about The Freshman
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery image

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Choux$3.75
our whisper-thin puff of pâte à choux pastry is enveloped in a delicate sugar cookie crust and then filled with a decadent vanilla pastry cream. Quite possibly the perfect food.
Brioche Doughnut$4.50
tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans.
"favorite doughnut" in new york city- the new york times
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
traditional cookies baked to chewy, salty-sweet perfection. the taste experience is taken to a new level with the combination of chocolates, sugars and a hint of french sea salt.
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
Lyon Hall Burger$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Lyon Hall

