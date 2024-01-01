Quiche lorraine in Arlington
More about Tatte Bakery - Clarendon (Virginia)
Tatte Bakery - Clarendon (Virginia)
2805 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Quiche Lorraine & Salad
|$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Lyon Hall
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Quiche Lorraine
|$0.00
bacon, spinach, Gruyère cheese, salad