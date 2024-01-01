Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche lorraine in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve quiche lorraine

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery - Clarendon (Virginia)

2805 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quiche Lorraine & Salad$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - Clarendon (Virginia)
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quiche Lorraine$0.00
bacon, spinach, Gruyère cheese, salad
More about Lyon Hall
Restaurant banner

 

Roggenart Arlington - 4401 Wilson Boulevard

4401 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quiche Lorraine (Ham & Onion)$9.99
More about Roggenart Arlington - 4401 Wilson Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Chicken Pasta

Chicken Tikka

Steak Tacos

Blueberry Pancakes

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Soup

Flank Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (180 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (741 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston