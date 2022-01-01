Reuben in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve reuben
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Grilled Wings
|$15.00
Your choise of bourbon bbq, citrus soy ginger, buffalo, or house dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
|Schnitzel Fingers
|$15.00
Herb crusted breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard and hand cut fries
|Stuffed Pretzel
|$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Smash Burger
|$15.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
|Classic Burger
|$15.99
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
Earl's Sandwiches
2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Pork and Fries
(Fries are served inside the sandwich)
Pork loin, chipotle mayo, french fries, roasted red peppers, sweet pickles and chopped onions on grilled ciabatta.
|Turkey Cranberry
Turkey breast, cranberry relish, mayo and lettuce on grilled multigrain.
|Honorary Doctorate
Freshly roasted turkey breast, provolone, avocado, mixed greens and sundried tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3
|$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2
|$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Courthaus Burger
|$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
|French Dip
|$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
|Chopped Chipotle
|$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
SANDWICHES
Westover Beer Garden
5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Reuben
|$15.00
Corned beef / Swiss cheese / Sauerkraut / 1000 island / Marble rye
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Egg, Cheese
|$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.