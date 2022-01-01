Ribeye steak in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve ribeye steak
More about Charga Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Two Eggs & 8 oz Ribeye steak
|$21.59
|Ribeye Steak (8 oz)
|$21.59