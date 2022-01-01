Rice bowls in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Chiko Shirlington
Chiko Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Cumin Lamb Stir Fry
|$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
|Orange-ish Chicken
|$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
|Korean Garden Noodles
|$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
More about Palette 22
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Banana & Nutella Empanada
|$3.00
Served warm, dusted with powdered sugar. Sold individually. Vegetarian
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
Soy-chili honey. Vegetarian
|Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza
|$8.00
Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Taco Rock
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Empanadas
|$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
|El Gringo
|$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
|Elote
|$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Assembly
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
|Grandpa Bob
|$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
|The Colonel
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Chasin' Tails
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chasin' Tails
2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington
|Garlic Noodles*
|$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
More about Bun’d Up
Bun’d Up
1201 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Rice Bowl - Bulgogi Beef
|$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
|Rice Bowl - Fried Tofu
|$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
|Rice Bowl - Sweet Soy Fried Chicken
|$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
More about Le Café Market
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Le Café Market
901 N Nelson St, Arlington
|Tofu Mushroom Mixed Rice Bowl
|$15.60
tofu, mushroom, masago (roe), half avocado, cucumber, nori, pickled radish/carrots
|Bulgogi Mixed Rice Bowl
|$15.60
warm rice bowl w/ bulgogi (korean soy-marinated beef), masago(roe), half avocado, lettuce, pickled radish & carrots, cucumber, nori & topped with either spicy korean go-chu-jang sauce or sweet soy sauce
|Spicy Chicken Mixed Rice Bowl
|$15.60
warm rice bowl w/ spicy chicken, masago(roe), half avocado, lettuce, pickled radish & carrots, cucumber, nori & topped with either spicy korean go-chu-jang sauce or sweet soy sauce