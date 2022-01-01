Rice pudding in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve rice pudding
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Kheer(Rice Pudding)
|$4.95
Sweet blended yogurt drink with mango pulps.
More about Yayla Bistro
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Yayla Bistro
2201 N Westmoreland St, Arlington
|Rice Pudding
|$6.00
Creamy traditional Turkish rice pudding topped with currants, pistachios and cinnamon powder.