Rice pudding in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve rice pudding

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
consumer pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD

City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington

3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1338 reviews)
Kheer(Rice Pudding)$4.95
Sweet blended yogurt drink with mango pulps.
More about City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
consumer pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Yayla Bistro

2201 N Westmoreland St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (2587 reviews)
Rice Pudding $6.00
Creamy traditional Turkish rice pudding topped with currants, pistachios and cinnamon powder.
More about Yayla Bistro
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

King Of Koshary

5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Rice Pudding $4.99
More about King Of Koshary

