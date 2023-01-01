Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast duck in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve roast duck

Consumer pic

 

Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar

2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Duck Curry$17.95
Coconut red curry sauce with pineapple, cherry tomatoes, bell pepper, and basil
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food - Ballston

4201 Wilson BLVD, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Duck Bao$7.00
Five-spice hand-pulled duck and crispy skin with housemade black vinegar hoisin, cucumbers, spring onions and cilantro.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food - Ballston
Item pic

 

Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering

1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes - Tray$42.00
Fingerling potatoes, roasted in duck fat with rosemary, garlic, and smoked sea salt. Each tray serves 12-15 people.
Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes$15.00
Fingerling potatoes, roasted in duck fat with rosemary, garlic, and smoked sea salt. Each quart serves 3-4.
More about Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
THURSDAY: Roasted Duck Breast$0.00
saffron risotto, sauteed spinach, pickled apple, cherry demi
More about Lyon Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Boneless Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Pork Chops

Miso Soup

Chicken Soup

Pancakes

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (191 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston