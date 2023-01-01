Roast duck in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve roast duck
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Roasted Duck Curry
|$17.95
Coconut red curry sauce with pineapple, cherry tomatoes, bell pepper, and basil
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food - Ballston
Hawkers Asian Street Food - Ballston
4201 Wilson BLVD, Arlington
|Roast Duck Bao
|$7.00
Five-spice hand-pulled duck and crispy skin with housemade black vinegar hoisin, cucumbers, spring onions and cilantro.
More about Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington
|Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes - Tray
|$42.00
Fingerling potatoes, roasted in duck fat with rosemary, garlic, and smoked sea salt. Each tray serves 12-15 people.
|Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes
|$15.00
Fingerling potatoes, roasted in duck fat with rosemary, garlic, and smoked sea salt. Each quart serves 3-4.