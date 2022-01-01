Salmon in Arlington

Arlington restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Chiko Shirlington

4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smashed Salmon$18.00
Black Bean Butter, Wild Mushrooms, Steamed Rice.
More about Chiko Shirlington
Blackened Salmon image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Alantic Salmon$16.99
More about Meridian Pint
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Lover roll$9.00
Salmon And Avocado Topped With Salmon, Tempura Bits And Mango Tobiko Sauce
More about Yume Sushi
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lacquered Salmon Stir Fry$14.00
Glazed Salmon Filet with Warm Ginger-Soy Dressing served over Basmati Rice
More about The Renegade
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Blackened Salmon image

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon$4.50
blackened atlantic salmon, char-corn & black bean
relish, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado salsa
More about Taco Rock
AC Sliders Food Truck & Catering image

 

District Small Bites Food Truck & Catering

951 S. Monroe St., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$12.00
6oz Fresh Salmon fillet grilled to perfection
More about District Small Bites Food Truck & Catering
Spicy Salmon Roll image

SUSHI

Rolld

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Roll$5.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$7.00
More about Rolld
Earl's Sandwiches image

 

Earl's Sandwiches

2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Wrap$10.99
Blackened salmon fillet, mixed greens, avocado, fresh bell peppers, green onion and cilantro-lime dressing in a whole wheat tortilla.
More about Earl's Sandwiches

