Salmon in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve salmon
More about Chiko Shirlington
Chiko Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Smashed Salmon
|$18.00
Black Bean Butter, Wild Mushrooms, Steamed Rice.
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Meridian Pint
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Alantic Salmon
|$16.99
More about Yume Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Salmon Lover roll
|$9.00
Salmon And Avocado Topped With Salmon, Tempura Bits And Mango Tobiko Sauce
More about The Renegade
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Lacquered Salmon Stir Fry
|$14.00
Glazed Salmon Filet with Warm Ginger-Soy Dressing served over Basmati Rice
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Taco Rock
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Blackened Salmon
|$4.50
blackened atlantic salmon, char-corn & black bean
relish, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado salsa
More about District Small Bites Food Truck & Catering
District Small Bites Food Truck & Catering
951 S. Monroe St., Arlington
|Grilled Salmon
|$12.00
6oz Fresh Salmon fillet grilled to perfection
More about Earl's Sandwiches
Earl's Sandwiches
2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Blackened Salmon Wrap
|$10.99
Blackened salmon fillet, mixed greens, avocado, fresh bell peppers, green onion and cilantro-lime dressing in a whole wheat tortilla.