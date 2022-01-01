Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon burgers in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve salmon burgers

Consumer pic

 

Mussel Bar & Grille - Arlington

800 N. Glebe Road, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Burger$17.00
Chopped Grilled Salmon Harissa aoli, red onion, tomato, cilantro, brioche bun, hand-cut fries
More about Mussel Bar & Grille - Arlington
Item pic

 

Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. - - Open 5 nights a week - Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com

2815 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Burger$18.00
marinated cucumber, pickled veggies, sesame, sriracha mayo
More about Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. - - Open 5 nights a week - Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Caesar Salad

Lobsters

Stew

Chili

Tuna Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Salad

Fried Pickles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (389 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston