Salmon salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Salmon Salad
|$23.00
|GRILLED ORGANIC SCOTTISH SALMON SALAD
|$18.00
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Grilled Salmon over Caesar Salad
|$13.99
our Grilled Salmon over our Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad served with a lemon slice and Red Pepper Cream
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$13.99
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$20.95
smoked salmon / spinach / red onions / cream cheese croutons / lemon caper vinaigrette
More about Ruthie's All-Day
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|GF Salmon Salad
|$21.00
fennel, anchovy, farm egg, nicoise olive aioli, green beans, frisee, arugula, red wine vinaigrette
|Nice Salmon Salad
|$18.00
fennel, anchovy, farm egg, nicoise olive aioli, green beans, frisee, arugula, red wine vinaigrette*
|Nice Salmon Salad GF
|$21.00
fennel, anchovy, farm egg, nicoise olive aioli, green beans, frisee, arugula, red wine vinaigrette*
More about Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N
Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N
3100 10th St N, Arlington
|Summer Salmon Panzanella Salad
|$14.50
Grilled wild alaskan salmon, sourdough croutons, basil, cucumbers, pickled red onions, fennel, cherry tomatoes, & arugula with a honey mustard vinaigrette