Salmon salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve salmon salad

Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$23.00
GRILLED ORGANIC SCOTTISH SALMON SALAD$18.00
More about Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon over Caesar Salad$13.99
our Grilled Salmon over our Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad served with a lemon slice and Red Pepper Cream
Grilled Salmon Salad$13.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Salad$20.95
smoked salmon / spinach / red onions / cream cheese croutons / lemon caper vinaigrette
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF Salmon Salad$21.00
fennel, anchovy, farm egg, nicoise olive aioli, green beans, frisee, arugula, red wine vinaigrette
Nice Salmon Salad$18.00
fennel, anchovy, farm egg, nicoise olive aioli, green beans, frisee, arugula, red wine vinaigrette*
Nice Salmon Salad GF$21.00
fennel, anchovy, farm egg, nicoise olive aioli, green beans, frisee, arugula, red wine vinaigrette*
More about Ruthie's All-Day
Consumer pic

 

Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N

3100 10th St N, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Summer Salmon Panzanella Salad$14.50
Grilled wild alaskan salmon, sourdough croutons, basil, cucumbers, pickled red onions, fennel, cherry tomatoes, & arugula with a honey mustard vinaigrette
More about Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1851 N. Moore St, Arlington

Avg 4 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$9.50
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels

