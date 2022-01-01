Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Meat$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
Baked Beans
Mac & Cheese
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery image

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Choux$3.75
our whisper-thin puff of pâte à choux pastry is enveloped in a delicate sugar cookie crust and then filled with a decadent vanilla pastry cream. Quite possibly the perfect food.
Brioche Doughnut$4.50
tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans.
"favorite doughnut" in new york city- the new york times
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
traditional cookies baked to chewy, salty-sweet perfection. the taste experience is taken to a new level with the combination of chocolates, sugars and a hint of french sea salt.
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Strawberry Shortcake

Carrot Cake

Omelettes

Pork Chops

Shrimp Tacos

Lomo

Eel

Garlic Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston