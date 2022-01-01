Salmon sandwiches in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
More about Charga Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Vanilla Choux
|$3.75
our whisper-thin puff of pâte à choux pastry is enveloped in a delicate sugar cookie crust and then filled with a decadent vanilla pastry cream. Quite possibly the perfect food.
|Brioche Doughnut
|$4.50
tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans.
"favorite doughnut" in new york city- the new york times
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
traditional cookies baked to chewy, salty-sweet perfection. the taste experience is taken to a new level with the combination of chocolates, sugars and a hint of french sea salt.
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg