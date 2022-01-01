Samosa in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve samosa
RASA
2200 Crystal Drive Ste F, Arlington
|Garlic Naan
|$2.50
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread with fresh garlic and cilantro.
[contains gluten]
|Greens + Grains Bowl
|$10.75
DIY - Build your own greens + grains bowl.
|Mini Samosas
|$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
Masala Express
2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington
|Vegetable Samosa
|$5.95
Two pieces. Crispy turnovers filled with mild spiced potatoes and green peas.
|Vegetable Samosa with Chole
|$8.95
Two pieces. Crispy turnovers filled with mild spiced potatoes and green peas.
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Vegetable Samosa
|$4.50
Seasoned potatoes, green peas, and house spices wrapped in a lightly deep-fried pastry dough.
|Samosa Chaat
|$4.95
A veggie samosa dosed in flour crisp. Mixed with chickpeas, potatoes, diced tomatoes, and onions. Topped with yogurt and house chutneys.
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Samosa
|$5.00
your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Vegetables. 4 piece