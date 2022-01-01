Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve samosa

RASA image

SALADS

RASA

2200 Crystal Drive Ste F, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Naan$2.50
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread with fresh garlic and cilantro.
[contains gluten]
Greens + Grains Bowl$10.75
DIY - Build your own greens + grains bowl.
Mini Samosas$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
More about RASA
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Masala Express

2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1847 reviews)
Vegetable Samosa$5.95
Two pieces. Crispy turnovers filled with mild spiced potatoes and green peas.
Vegetable Samosa with Chole$8.95
Two pieces. Crispy turnovers filled with mild spiced potatoes and green peas.
More about Masala Express
consumer pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD

City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington

3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1338 reviews)
Vegetable Samosa$4.50
Seasoned potatoes, green peas, and house spices wrapped in a lightly deep-fried pastry dough.
Samosa Chaat$4.95
A veggie samosa dosed in flour crisp. Mixed with chickpeas, potatoes, diced tomatoes, and onions. Topped with yogurt and house chutneys.
More about City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

King Of Koshary

5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Samosa $5.00
your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Vegetables. 4 piece
More about King Of Koshary
banner pic

SALADS

Aroma Indian Cuisine

4044 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (683 reviews)
Vegetable Samosa$6.00
Indian pastries with a lightly spiced vegetable filling.
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine

