Shawarma in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve shawarma

Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

King Of Koshary

5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Beef Shawarma Sandwich with Chips and Drink$11.00
Marinated Beef with our spice, bell peppers, tomato, onion with tahini sauce. served with Chips and soda can (Coke)
Shawarma $6.99
beef or chicken
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich with Chips and Drink$11.00
Marinated chicken with our spice, bell peppers, tomato, onion with Tahini sauce. served with Chips and soda can (Coke)
More about King Of Koshary
banner pic

SALADS

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill - Arlington

671 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (1138 reviews)
shawarma delight$9.00
classic hummus, mozzarella &amp; feta, chicken shawarma, turkish salad, sumac cucumber, pickled spicy carrots w/ cauliflower, tahini drizzle, parsley
shawarma dream$12.60
white rice, mixed greens, chicken shawarma, turkish salad, lebanese tabbouleh, cilantro hummus, spicy feta dip, baba ganoush, chickpea salad, pickled beets, tzatziki and harissa
More about Mezeh Mediterranean Grill - Arlington

