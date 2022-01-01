Shawarma in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Charga Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
More about King Of Koshary
FRENCH FRIES
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Beef Shawarma Sandwich with Chips and Drink
|$11.00
Marinated Beef with our spice, bell peppers, tomato, onion with tahini sauce. served with Chips and soda can (Coke)
|Shawarma
|$6.99
beef or chicken
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich with Chips and Drink
|$11.00
Marinated chicken with our spice, bell peppers, tomato, onion with Tahini sauce. served with Chips and soda can (Coke)
More about Mezeh Mediterranean Grill - Arlington
SALADS
Mezeh Mediterranean Grill - Arlington
671 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|shawarma delight
|$9.00
classic hummus, mozzarella & feta, chicken shawarma, turkish salad, sumac cucumber, pickled spicy carrots w/ cauliflower, tahini drizzle, parsley
|shawarma dream
|$12.60
white rice, mixed greens, chicken shawarma, turkish salad, lebanese tabbouleh, cilantro hummus, spicy feta dip, baba ganoush, chickpea salad, pickled beets, tzatziki and harissa