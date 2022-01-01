Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Consumer pic

 

Chiko Shirlington

4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
Orange-ish Chicken$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
Korean Garden Noodles$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
More about Chiko Shirlington
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Sunomono Salad$9.00
Pickled Cucumber, Tiger Shrimp, Tobiko And Scallions With Japanese Rice Vinegar And Garlic Ponzu Sauce
More about Yume Sushi
Rebellion on the Pike image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rebellion on the Pike

2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SMOKED WINGS (8pcs)$14.00
All wings are smoked three hours and fried to order. 8 jumbo wings served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
Tots$4.50
ranch seasoning
LENNY'S MACHO TENDERS$15.00
pick one:
Classic, D.C.A.F., buffalo, or nashville hot
pick two:
Honey mustard, alabama bbq, ranch or blue cheese
More about Rebellion on the Pike
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant image

 

Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deviled Eggs$7.00
Extra Fish$12.00
Shepherds Pie$24.00
More about Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Courthaus Burger$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
French Dip$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
Chopped Chipotle$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
More about Courthaus Social
consumer pic

RAMEN

Boru Ramen

2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4 (947 reviews)
Mango And Crispy Shrimp Salad$15.95
Mixed greens, wonton strips, tossed in a ginger vinaigrette and spicy peanut dressing
More about Boru Ramen
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Cesar Salad Shrimp Grill$16.50
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Thai Shrimp Salad$18.00
shotgun shrimp, mixed greens, napa cabbage, carrots, cucumber, red onion, marinated tomatoes, crispy wontons, micro cilantro, peanuts, Thai vinaigrette
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
banner pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sidekick Bakery

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Shrimp Salad$12.00
dill, peppercini, fried caper
More about Sidekick Bakery
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Saigon

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3573 reviews)
Papaya Salad with Shrimp and Chicken$15.00
Julienne green papaya mixed with mint and basil leaves. Topped with shrimp and chicken.
More about Saigon Saigon

