Shrimp salad in Arlington

Chiko Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Cumin Lamb Stir Fry
|$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
|Orange-ish Chicken
|$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
|Korean Garden Noodles
|$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Shrimp Sunomono Salad
|$9.00
Pickled Cucumber, Tiger Shrimp, Tobiko And Scallions With Japanese Rice Vinegar And Garlic Ponzu Sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rebellion on the Pike
2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|SMOKED WINGS (8pcs)
|$14.00
All wings are smoked three hours and fried to order. 8 jumbo wings served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
|Tots
|$4.50
ranch seasoning
|LENNY'S MACHO TENDERS
|$15.00
pick one:
Classic, D.C.A.F., buffalo, or nashville hot
pick two:
Honey mustard, alabama bbq, ranch or blue cheese
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
|Extra Fish
|$12.00
|Shepherds Pie
|$24.00
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Courthaus Burger
|$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
|French Dip
|$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
|Chopped Chipotle
|$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
RAMEN
Boru Ramen
2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Mango And Crispy Shrimp Salad
|$15.95
Mixed greens, wonton strips, tossed in a ginger vinaigrette and spicy peanut dressing
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Cesar Salad Shrimp Grill
|$16.50
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Thai Shrimp Salad
|$18.00
shotgun shrimp, mixed greens, napa cabbage, carrots, cucumber, red onion, marinated tomatoes, crispy wontons, micro cilantro, peanuts, Thai vinaigrette
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sidekick Bakery
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Shrimp Salad
|$12.00
dill, peppercini, fried caper