Shrimp wraps in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Flavors Food Truck image

 

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CATFISH PLATTER$16.00
A healthy portion of fresh catfish, hand-battered & deep-fried crisp!
FRIED WHITING PLATTER$16.00
Fresh, hand-battered Whiting Fish filets.
“Crusty, perfectly seasoned fried fish…” Washingtonian Magazine.
FRIED PORK CHOPS PLATTER$16.00
“Fried Pork Chops with a seasoned crust, are so succulent, one wonders why they’re cooked any other way.” Washingtonian Magazine.
More about Flavors Food Truck
Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5446 reviews)
Family Fajita and Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Meal for 4
Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole Mesquite grilled chicken and steak or carnitas fajitas plus 12 bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with cheese and fresh jalapeno and grilled over open flame Homemade flour tortillas, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, beans, sauteed peppers and onions, plus a dozen churros for dessert
Family Fajita and Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Meal for 4 with Margaritas
Choice of 4 Swirls or Frozen Margaritas Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole Mesquite grilled chicken and steak or carnitas fajitas plus 12 bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with cheese and fresh jalapeno and grilled over open flame Homemade flour tortillas, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, beans, sauteed peppers and onions Churros
More about Uncle Julio's

