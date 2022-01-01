Sliders in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve sliders
More about Palette 22
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|P22 Cheeseburger Sliders
|$9.00
Pimiento cheese, bacon jam mayo, fried onion straws
More about Green Pig Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Fried Chicken Biscuit "Slider" w Honey & Hot Sauce
|$8.00
More about Cowboy Cafe
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Kids Sliders and Fries
|$6.95
|American Sliders
|$9.95
Four mini sliders (beef or smoked BBQ pulled pork): Beef patties grilled with american cheese, mayo & relish, BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw.