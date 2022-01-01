Sliders in Arlington

Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve sliders

Palette 22 image

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
P22 Cheeseburger Sliders$9.00
Pimiento cheese, bacon jam mayo, fried onion straws
More about Palette 22
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Biscuit "Slider" w Honey & Hot Sauce$8.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Kids Sliders and Fries image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Sliders and Fries$6.95
American Sliders$9.95
Four mini sliders (beef or smoked BBQ pulled pork): Beef patties grilled with american cheese, mayo & relish, BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw.
More about Cowboy Cafe
The Council Home image

 

The Council Home

5115 Little Falls Road, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hamburger Sliders$10.00
More about The Council Home
Consumer pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue

