Sloppy joe in Arlington

Sloppy Mama's Arlington - 5731 Langston Boulevard
5731 Langston Boulevard, Arlington
|BBQ SLOPPY JOE BRISKET Sandwich Kit
|$55.00
Makes 4 sandwiches
Comes with 4 buns, slaw and pickle for the sandwiches and 1.25 lb. of chopped Diablo Beef brisket. Comes with a choice of 3 medium of side orders.
Diablo Brisket is brisket marinated in spices,smoked brisket juice and sauce.
|SLOPPY JOE BBQ BRISKET
|$0.00
Pulled and Chopped Beef brisket marinated in sweet and spicy BBQ sauce and smoked brisket juice for extra flavor.
|SLOPPY JOE BBQ BRISKET Sandwich Kit
|$56.00
Makes 4 sandwiches.
Comes with 1.25 lb. of Pulled and Chopped Beef brisket marinated in sweet and spicy BBQ sauce and smoked brisket juice, 4 buns, slaw and pickle for the sandwiches and choice of 3 medium of side orders.
Fire Works - Courthouse - 2350 Clarendon Blvd
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|10" PizzAlympics 1 - Sloppy Joe
|$14.00
Red sauce / House blend / Green peppers / Roasted garlic / Roasted white onions / Spiced beef / Sloppy joe sauce
|14" PizzAlympics 1 - Sloppy Joe
|$21.00
Red sauce / House blend / Green peppers / Roasted garlic / Roasted white onions / Spiced beef / Sloppy joe sauce