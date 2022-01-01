Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve spaghetti

A Modo Mio image

 

A Modo Mio

5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Margherita pizza Family- 16''$23.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
Pepperoni Family- 16''$29.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
Pepperoni Personal - 12''$16.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
More about A Modo Mio
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smash Burger$15.99
Meridian Pint Bowl's
Classic Burger$15.99
More about Meridian Pint
Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Osteria da Nino image

FRENCH FRIES

Osteria da Nino

2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON

Avg 4.3 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Orechiette Sausage$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
Calamari$16.00
Crispy calamari, lemon, tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli
Rigatoni Carbonara$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
More about Osteria da Nino
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about The Freshman
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
Full Spaghetti and Meatballs$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
Caesar Salad$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about The Liberty Tavern
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
Sfoglina image

 

Sfoglina

1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Braised Beef Agnolotti$28.00
Chancellor's Rock Farm Beef, Truffle Pesto
*Gluten free option not available
Radiatore Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten & Dairy
Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
More about Sfoglina
banner pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (4549 reviews)
Kids Spaghetti$7.70
Marinara Sauce / Parmesan
More about McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
banner pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Kid's Spaghetti$8.99
Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce$14.99
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Tomato Soup

Chicken Pasta

French Fries

Cornbread

Garlic Noodles

Mozzarella Sticks

Leche Cake

Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston