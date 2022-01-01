Spaghetti in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve spaghetti
A Modo Mio
5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Margherita pizza Family- 16''
|$23.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
|Pepperoni Family- 16''
|$29.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
|Pepperoni Personal - 12''
|$16.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Smash Burger
|$15.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
|Classic Burger
|$15.99
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
FRENCH FRIES
Osteria da Nino
2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON
|Orechiette Sausage
|$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
|Calamari
|$16.00
Crispy calamari, lemon, tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli
|Rigatoni Carbonara
|$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|BLT
|$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3
|$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2
|$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
Sfoglina
1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Braised Beef Agnolotti
|$28.00
Chancellor's Rock Farm Beef, Truffle Pesto
*Gluten free option not available
|Radiatore Cacio e Pepe
|$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten & Dairy
|Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra
|$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Kids Spaghetti
|$7.70
Marinara Sauce / Parmesan