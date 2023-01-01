Spinach and artichoke dip in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about Rustico - Ballston
Rustico - Ballston
4075 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
creamy spinach dip, w/ pico and parmesan, house tortilla chips
More about The Bronson Bierhall
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Spinach and Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
Spinach, artichoke hearts, and cheese blend topped with bread crumbs. Served with tortilla chips
More about The Freshman
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
House-fried corn tortilla chips, GF, Vg
More about Courthaus Social
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
Made with local, all-natural, cage-free chicken breast and topped with blue cheese. Served with Haus chips.