Spinach and artichoke dip in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Rustico - Ballston

4075 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.00
creamy spinach dip, w/ pico and parmesan, house tortilla chips
More about Rustico - Ballston
Item pic

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$11.00
Spinach, artichoke hearts, and cheese blend topped with bread crumbs. Served with tortilla chips
More about The Bronson Bierhall
Consumer pic

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
House-fried corn tortilla chips, GF, Vg
More about The Freshman
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Made with local, all-natural, cage-free chicken breast and topped with blue cheese. Served with Haus chips.
More about Courthaus Social
Item pic

 

Nighthawk Brewery & Pizza

1201 S Joyce Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Creamy dip topped with za’atar spice and bubbly cheese, served with freshly fried pita chips.
More about Nighthawk Brewery & Pizza

