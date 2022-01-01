Squid in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve squid
More about Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|IN-HOUSE SMOKED NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS SQUID INK RAVIOLI
|$24.00
Rock Shrimp -Crème Sauce
More about Pamplona
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Pamplona
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|SQUID INK PAELLA
|$70.00
Fried Calamari, Shrimp, Mussels, & calasparra rice. Served with a House Salad & one Side.
More about Bun'd Up - 1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5
Bun'd Up - 1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5
1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5, Arlington
|Asian Lays - Hot Chili Squid
|$5.00
More about Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. - - Open 5 nights a week - Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com
2815 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington
|Crispy Squid
|$12.00
saffron aioli, lemon