Squid in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve squid

Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
IN-HOUSE SMOKED NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS SQUID INK RAVIOLI$24.00
Rock Shrimp -Crème Sauce
More about Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
Pamplona image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pamplona

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SQUID INK PAELLA$70.00
Fried Calamari, Shrimp, Mussels, & calasparra rice. Served with a House Salad & one Side.
More about Pamplona
Bun'd Up image

 

Bun'd Up - 1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5

1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Lays - Hot Chili Squid$5.00
More about Bun'd Up - 1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5
Item pic

 

Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. - - Open 5 nights a week - Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com

2815 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Squid$12.00
saffron aioli, lemon
More about Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. - - Open 5 nights a week - Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com

