Steak bowls in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve steak bowls

Item pic

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Steak Bowl$16.99
marinated steak served with teriyaki sauce
topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers
served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
More about Crafthouse
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint - 6035 Wilson Blvd

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Bowl$15.99
More about Meridian Pint - 6035 Wilson Blvd
Item pic

TACOS

Taco Rock - Rosslyn

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad Bowl$12.00
lettuce, beans, roasted corn pico, cilantro,
guacamole, jalapeno salsa, served in a tortilla
shell
Steak Rice Bowl$12.00
rice, beans, roasted corn pico, cilantro,
guacamole, jalapeno salsa, served in a tortilla
shell
More about Taco Rock - Rosslyn
Main pic

 

Banditos Arlington - 1301 S Joyce St

1301 S Joyce St D4, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
78057_2.0 Bowl (Steak)$19.00
SKIRT STEAK + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS + ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE
78036_Steak & Elote Bowl$17.00
SKIRT STEAK + STREET CORN SALAD + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS +QUESO FRESCO + CHIPOTLE CREMA
More about Banditos Arlington - 1301 S Joyce St

