Steak bowls in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve steak bowls
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Grilled Steak Bowl
|$16.99
marinated steak served with teriyaki sauce
topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers
served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint - 6035 Wilson Blvd
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Steak Bowl
|$15.99
TACOS
Taco Rock - Rosslyn
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Steak Salad Bowl
|$12.00
lettuce, beans, roasted corn pico, cilantro,
guacamole, jalapeno salsa, served in a tortilla
shell
|Steak Rice Bowl
|$12.00
rice, beans, roasted corn pico, cilantro,
guacamole, jalapeno salsa, served in a tortilla
shell
Banditos Arlington - 1301 S Joyce St
1301 S Joyce St D4, Arlington
|78057_2.0 Bowl (Steak)
|$19.00
SKIRT STEAK + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS + ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE
|78036_Steak & Elote Bowl
|$17.00
SKIRT STEAK + STREET CORN SALAD + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS +QUESO FRESCO + CHIPOTLE CREMA