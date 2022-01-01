Steak salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve steak salad
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Turkey Club
|$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
|TRADITIONAL CAESAR
|$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
|E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI
|$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Pulled Chicken Schwarma
|$6.00
Fire-Roasted Shawarma-Spiced Chicken with Warm Naan.
|Cumin Crusted Cauliflower
|$7.00
Served with a Wedge of Warm Naan and Lemon-Tahini Sauce (VG)
|Lumpia
|$6.00
Perfectly Fried Egg Rolls with Spicy-Sweet Dipping Sauce. (Contains Pork & Shrimp)
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Empanadas
|$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
|El Gringo
|$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
|Elote
|$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Mexicali Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
|Empanadas
|$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
|Pupusas
|$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Flank Steak Salad
|$16.00
Flank steak / Baker's bacon / Romaine / Tomatoes / Tobacco onions / Blue cheese dressing
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Cesar Salad steak
|$12.10
Green salad with caesar dressing, cheese, and grilled steak
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Steak Salad
|$25.00
7oz CIRCA cut strip, mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, grilled corn, balsamic grilled onions, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crisp & Juicy
4540 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Caesar Salad with Steak
|$12.99
Large Caesar Salad with Steak
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Sazon
4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Steak Salad
|$13.99
Marinated grilled steak over fresh lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, olives, raisins, and our baker's bread croutons.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Billy Bayne Steak Bite Salad
|$26.99
Crisp lettuce mixture topped with a generous portion of BB steak bites, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, and shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. Finished with garlic herb croutons.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dudley’s Sport And Ale
2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington
|Steak and Avocado Salad
|$22.00
Grilled hanger steak, sliced avocado, mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
|Billy Bayne Steak Bite Salad
|$26.99
Crisp lettuce mixture topped with a generous portion of BB steak bites, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, and shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. Finished with garlic herb croutons.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
First Down Sports Bar & Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Black and Bleu Steak Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce topped with seasoned grilled steak, applewood bacon, taomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles. SErved with your choice of dressing.