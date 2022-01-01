Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve steak salad

Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Turkey Club$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
More about Crafthouse
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BISTRO SALAD$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
TRADITIONAL CAESAR$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
More about Mele Bistro
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
Full Spaghetti and Meatballs$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
Caesar Salad$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about The Liberty Tavern
The Renegade image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Schwarma$6.00
Fire-Roasted Shawarma-Spiced Chicken with Warm Naan.
Cumin Crusted Cauliflower$7.00
Served with a Wedge of Warm Naan and Lemon-Tahini Sauce (VG)
Lumpia$6.00
Perfectly Fried Egg Rolls with Spicy-Sweet Dipping Sauce. (Contains Pork & Shrimp)
More about The Renegade
Taco Rock image

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Empanadas$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
El Gringo$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Taco Rock
Mexicali Blues Inc image

 

Mexicali Blues Inc

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexicali Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Empanadas$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
Pupusas$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flank Steak Salad$16.00
Flank steak / Baker's bacon / Romaine / Tomatoes / Tobacco onions / Blue cheese dressing
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Cesar Salad steak$12.10
Green salad with caesar dressing, cheese, and grilled steak
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Steak Salad$25.00
7oz CIRCA cut strip, mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, grilled corn, balsamic grilled onions, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
banner pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crisp & Juicy

4540 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (914 reviews)
Caesar Salad with Steak$12.99
Large Caesar Salad with Steak
More about Crisp & Juicy
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Steak Salad$13.99
Marinated grilled steak over fresh lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, olives, raisins, and our baker's bread croutons.
More about Cafe Sazon
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Billy Bayne Steak Bite Salad$26.99
Crisp lettuce mixture topped with a generous portion of BB steak bites, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, and shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. Finished with garlic herb croutons.
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dudley’s Sport And Ale

2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
Steak and Avocado Salad$22.00
Grilled hanger steak, sliced avocado, mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Dudley’s Sport And Ale
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Billy Bayne Steak Bite Salad$26.99
Crisp lettuce mixture topped with a generous portion of BB steak bites, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, and shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. Finished with garlic herb croutons.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

First Down Sports Bar & Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3776 reviews)
Black and Bleu Steak Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce topped with seasoned grilled steak, applewood bacon, taomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles. SErved with your choice of dressing.
More about First Down Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Huevos Rancheros

Italian Subs

Salmon Rolls

Burritos

Cake

Egg Rolls

Octopus

Carrot Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston