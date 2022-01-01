Steak sandwiches in Arlington
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Pulled Chicken Schwarma
|$6.00
Fire-Roasted Shawarma-Spiced Chicken with Warm Naan.
|Cumin Crusted Cauliflower
|$7.00
Served with a Wedge of Warm Naan and Lemon-Tahini Sauce (VG)
|Lumpia
|$6.00
Perfectly Fried Egg Rolls with Spicy-Sweet Dipping Sauce. (Contains Pork & Shrimp)
COOKIES • PASTRY
For Five Coffee Roasters
2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Steak + Eggs Breakfast Sandwich
|$20.95
Jicama, Arugula, Skirt Steak, Sunnyside-up Egg, Parmesan, Pumpkin Pesto Sauce, Ciabatta Roll
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky's Pub & Grill
237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Steak and Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Thinly sliced beef sauteed w/ onions, bell peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Sazon
4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Steak and Cheese Sandwich
|$9.99
Steak, cheese, onions and lettuce in fresh baked bread.