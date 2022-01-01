Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
Full Spaghetti and Meatballs$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
Caesar Salad$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about The Liberty Tavern
The Renegade image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Schwarma$6.00
Fire-Roasted Shawarma-Spiced Chicken with Warm Naan.
Cumin Crusted Cauliflower$7.00
Served with a Wedge of Warm Naan and Lemon-Tahini Sauce (VG)
Lumpia$6.00
Perfectly Fried Egg Rolls with Spicy-Sweet Dipping Sauce. (Contains Pork & Shrimp)
More about The Renegade
consumer pic

COOKIES • PASTRY

For Five Coffee Roasters

2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
Steak + Eggs Breakfast Sandwich$20.95
Jicama, Arugula, Skirt Steak, Sunnyside-up Egg, Parmesan, Pumpkin Pesto Sauce, Ciabatta Roll
More about For Five Coffee Roasters
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Steak and Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Thinly sliced beef sauteed w/ onions, bell peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes &amp; mayo
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Steak and Cheese Sandwich$9.99
Steak, cheese, onions and lettuce in fresh baked bread.
More about Cafe Sazon
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Le Café Market

901 N Nelson St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Steak &amp; Cheese Sandwich$10.35
Roast beef, provolone, lettuce tomato, onion, and spicy chipotle mayonnaise.
More about Le Café Market

