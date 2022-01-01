Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve steak subs

consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
Country Fried Steak Sub$11.99
With cheese.
Steak N' Cheese Sub$10.99
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Steak &amp; Cheese Sub$13.99
Steak, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. Served on homemade baguette with French fries.
More about La Bettola Italiano
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

539 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
Country Fried Steak Sub$11.99
With cheese.
Steak N' Cheese Sub$10.99
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Pollo

5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2067 reviews)
8" Chicken and Steak Sub$13.99
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green and red peppers, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise. Served with French fries.
8" Steak and Cheese Sub$13.99
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green and red peppers, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise. Served with French fries.
More about Super Pollo

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

French Fries

Chef Salad

Egg Rolls

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston