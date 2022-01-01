Steak subs in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve steak subs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Country Fried Steak Sub
|$11.99
With cheese.
|Steak N' Cheese Sub
|$10.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$13.99
Steak, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. Served on homemade baguette with French fries.
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Pollo
5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|8" Chicken and Steak Sub
|$13.99
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green and red peppers, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise. Served with French fries.
|8" Steak and Cheese Sub
|$13.99
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green and red peppers, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise. Served with French fries.