Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve stew

Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant image

 

Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deviled Eggs$7.00
Extra Fish$12.00
Shepherds Pie$24.00
More about Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wood Fired Citrus Marinated ½ Chicken$19.00
White BBQ
Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
Pulled Pork Shoulder$17.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
More about Ruthie's All-Day
ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery image

 

Happy Eatery

1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fully Loaded Bowl$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
Eggs Rated Banh Mi DH$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs).
More about Happy Eatery
Chasin' Tails image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chasin' Tails

2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (4828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Noodles*$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
More about Chasin' Tails
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

TNR Cafe

2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (2222 reviews)
Beef Stew Noodle Soup$17.95
Spicy Beef Stew Over Rice$16.95
Hot and spicy.
More about TNR Cafe
banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Pollo

5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2067 reviews)
Beef Stew$19.99
Served with 2 side orders
Chicken Stew$19.99
Served with 2 side orders
More about Super Pollo
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Noodles & Grill

1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (2430 reviews)
#39D Beef stew with rice $14.00
#39D Beef Stew W/ Rice $14.00
With rice.
#39A Beef Stew Rice Noodle Soup $14.00
With egg noodle soup.
More about Saigon Noodles & Grill
banner pic

 

Kabob Bazaar

3133 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3897 reviews)
Karafse Stew( Saturdays)$14.95
A beef stew slow cooked with Sauteed Celery, Parsley, mint , and Spices served with Basmati Rice.
Bamiyeh Stew( Sundays)$17.95
A stew slow cooked with Lamb Shank , Sauteed Okra. and tomato sauce, served with Basmati Rice.
More about Kabob Bazaar
banner pic

 

Greens N Teff

3203 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
Whole Green Lentils Stew $6.99
Whole lentils sauteed with onion, garlic paste, and Ethiopian spices
Shimbra Asa Stew$7.99
Fish chips made out of Pea flour, sautéed with onion, garlic paste, berbere and Ethiopian spices
Spicy Lentils Stew$6.99
Red lentils sautéed with onion, garlic paste, and berbere
More about Greens N Teff

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Cheesecake

Kebabs

Pancakes

Crab Rolls

Chicken Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Quesadillas

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston