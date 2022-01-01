Stew in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve stew
More about Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
|Extra Fish
|$12.00
|Shepherds Pie
|$24.00
More about Ruthie's All-Day
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Wood Fired Citrus Marinated ½ Chicken
|$19.00
White BBQ
|Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs
|$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
|Pulled Pork Shoulder
|$17.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
More about Happy Eatery
Happy Eatery
1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington
|Fully Loaded Bowl
|$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
|Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
|Eggs Rated Banh Mi DH
|$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs).
More about Chasin' Tails
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chasin' Tails
2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington
|Garlic Noodles*
|$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
More about TNR Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
TNR Cafe
2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Beef Stew Noodle Soup
|$17.95
|Spicy Beef Stew Over Rice
|$16.95
Hot and spicy.
More about Super Pollo
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Pollo
5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Beef Stew
|$19.99
Served with 2 side orders
|Chicken Stew
|$19.99
Served with 2 side orders
More about Saigon Noodles & Grill
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Noodles & Grill
1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|#39D Beef stew with rice
|$14.00
|#39D Beef Stew W/ Rice
|$14.00
With rice.
|#39A Beef Stew Rice Noodle Soup
|$14.00
With egg noodle soup.
More about Kabob Bazaar
Kabob Bazaar
3133 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Karafse Stew( Saturdays)
|$14.95
A beef stew slow cooked with Sauteed Celery, Parsley, mint , and Spices served with Basmati Rice.
|Bamiyeh Stew( Sundays)
|$17.95
A stew slow cooked with Lamb Shank , Sauteed Okra. and tomato sauce, served with Basmati Rice.
More about Greens N Teff
Greens N Teff
3203 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Whole Green Lentils Stew
|$6.99
Whole lentils sauteed with onion, garlic paste, and Ethiopian spices
|Shimbra Asa Stew
|$7.99
Fish chips made out of Pea flour, sautéed with onion, garlic paste, berbere and Ethiopian spices
|Spicy Lentils Stew
|$6.99
Red lentils sautéed with onion, garlic paste, and berbere