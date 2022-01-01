Strawberry cheesecake in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
More about Yume Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$12.00
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg