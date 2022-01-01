Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry cheesecake in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Yume Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$12.00
More about Yume Sushi
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
banner pic

RAMEN

Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

3024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1159 reviews)
Strawberry Cheesecake$5.49
Japanese style Strawberry Cheesecake using Amaoh Strawberry from Fukuoka, Japan.
More about Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Fish Tacos

Potstickers

Muffins

Gumbo

Chicken Tikka Masala

Hash Browns

Lomo

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston