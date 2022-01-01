Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve tandoori

Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
Bollywood Bistro Express image

 

Bollywood Bistro Express

4238 WILSON BLVD STE # 160, ARLINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Condiments/Extras
Spinach$12.95
Breads
More about Bollywood Bistro Express
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Masala Express

2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1847 reviews)
Tandoori Naan$2.50
Freshly baked white bread topped with butter.
More about Masala Express
consumer pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD

City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington

3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1338 reviews)
Salmon Tandoori Kabobs (Special)$16.95
Fillets of salmon marinated with yogurt, turmeric, and spices.
Tandoori Naan$1.95
White flour bread.
Tandoori Chicken $13.50
Chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic and house spice. Grilled in Tandoori oven. Served with basmati rice, chickpeas, salad and naan.
More about City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
banner pic

SALADS

Aroma Indian Cuisine

4044 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (683 reviews)
Tandoori Shrimps Jumbo$22.00
Shrimps marinated with ginger garlic paste and other spices. Roasted in our tandoor oven and served with basmati pulao rice.
Tandoori Chicken (2 pcs)$18.00
Skinless chicken marinated overnight in yogurt and spices. Served with basmati pulao rice.
Tandoori Roti$4.00
Whole wheat and soft bread.
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine

