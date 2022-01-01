Tandoori in Arlington
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
Build Your Own Bowl
$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half
$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Bollywood Bistro Express
4238 WILSON BLVD STE # 160, ARLINGTON
Condiments/Extras
Spinach
$12.95
Breads
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Masala Express
2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington
Tandoori Naan
$2.50
Freshly baked white bread topped with butter.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington
Salmon Tandoori Kabobs (Special)
$16.95
Fillets of salmon marinated with yogurt, turmeric, and spices.
Tandoori Naan
$1.95
White flour bread.
Tandoori Chicken
$13.50
Chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic and house spice. Grilled in Tandoori oven. Served with basmati rice, chickpeas, salad and naan.
SALADS
Aroma Indian Cuisine
4044 Campbell Ave, Arlington
Tandoori Shrimps Jumbo
$22.00
Shrimps marinated with ginger garlic paste and other spices. Roasted in our tandoor oven and served with basmati pulao rice.
Tandoori Chicken (2 pcs)
$18.00
Skinless chicken marinated overnight in yogurt and spices. Served with basmati pulao rice.
Tandoori Roti
$4.00
Whole wheat and soft bread.