Tarts in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve tarts
More about Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Almond Pear Tart
|$6.50
More about Ted's Bulletin - Ballston
Ted's Bulletin - Ballston
4238 Wilson Boulevard ste 1130, arlington
|Ted's Tart Ukraine Wildberry.
|$4.00
Proceeds from the Tart will go to Mercy’s Chefs, a Virginia based non-profit organization that is supporting relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees.
|Ted's Tart PRIDE.
|$4.00
Proceeds from each tart sold will go toward the DC Front Runners Pride Foundation, a 503(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to offering a safe space for physical activity and social gatherings among the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
More about Tatte Bakery - Clarendon
Tatte Bakery - Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pistachio Cherry Tart
|$7.50
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)
More about Lyon Hall
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Warm Fruit Tart
|$12.00
coconut macaroon ice cream, summer berry coulis