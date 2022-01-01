Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve tarts

Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Pear Tart$6.50
More about Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
Item pic

 

Ted's Bulletin - Ballston

4238 Wilson Boulevard ste 1130, arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ted's Tart Ukraine Wildberry.$4.00
Proceeds from the Tart will go to Mercy’s Chefs, a Virginia based non-profit organization that is supporting relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees.
Ted's Tart PRIDE.$4.00
Proceeds from each tart sold will go toward the DC Front Runners Pride Foundation, a 503(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to offering a safe space for physical activity and social gatherings among the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
More about Ted's Bulletin - Ballston
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pistachio Cherry Tart$7.50
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)
More about Tatte Bakery - Clarendon
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Fruit Tart$12.00
coconut macaroon ice cream, summer berry coulis
More about Lyon Hall
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Tart$11.00
vanilla ice cream, summer berries
More about The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon

