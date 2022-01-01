Tuna salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve tuna salad
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Fire Fried Wings
|$13.00
Served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce
|10" Build Your Own
|$10.00
Starts with tomato sauce and house blend cheese
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Egg, Cheese
|$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Natural Cafe
850 N Randolph St, Arlington
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
Comes with lettuce and tomato
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Sesame Crusted Tuna Salad
|$26.00
Mixed greens, romaine, edamame, red onion, shredded carrots, cucumber, avocado, grape tomatoes, jicama, herbs, crispy wontons, creamy ginger dressing
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Pollo
5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|8" Tuna Salad Sub
|$13.99
Served cold. Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green and red peppers, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise. Served with French fries.
|Tuna Salad
|$13.99
Iceberg lettuce, onions, tomato, carrots, tuna, mayonnaise, red pepper, and green pepper.