Turkey bacon in Arlington

Earl's Sandwiches - 2605 Wilson Blvd
2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Turkey, Bacon and Brie
|$0.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, brie and pesto on grilled ciabatta.
Poppyseed Rye - 818 N Quincy St
818 N Quincy St, Arlington
|Roast Beef, Turkey, and Bacon
|$11.00
Roast beef, smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on a sub roll
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Turkey Club (with Bacon)
|$9.75
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.