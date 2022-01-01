Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve waffles

Uncommon Luncheonette

1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington

Fish & Chips$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
Fried Chicken Basket$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
UnCommon Rib Sandwich$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
More about Uncommon Luncheonette
Queen Mother's

918 S. Lincoln St. Suite 2, Arlington

The Buffalo$13.31
duck fat fried chicken, buffalo sauce and ranch cole slaw
Virginia Honey Butter$13.14
brined chicken breast cooked in duck fat. Brushed with a honey butter that has a hint of Madagascar vanilla and finished with just a touch of Italian sea salt on a toasted Lyon bakery brioche.
Our artisan flour is seasoned with Sicilian sea salt, Spanish paprika, French black pepper and more aromatics.
*all of our chicken is from Bell & Evans farm in Pennsylvania where they produce the highest standard of chicken available. It is 100% air chilled, humane, antibiotic and cage free.
Queen Mother's Classic$13.14
brined chicken breast cooked in duck fat. Served with Mother Sauce and crisp dill pickles on a toasted Lyon bakery brioche. Our artisan flour is seasoned with Sicilian sea salt, Spanish paprika, French black pepper and more aromatics.
*all of our chicken is from Bell & Evans farm in Pennsylvania where they produce the highest standard of chicken available. It is 100% air chilled, humane, antibiotic and cage free.
More about Queen Mother's
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs$26.00
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad$13.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
Hot Lola's

4238 Wilson Blvd, Alrlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Lola's Sandwich$10.50
Sandwich Only
Sesame Bun x Comeback Sauce x Pickles x Slaw x Chicken Thigh
The Knockout$11.75
Two Piece "Thigh & Drumstick)
W/ Fries or Coleslaw; pickles and toast.
Order may take up to 15-18minutes for Drums.
Wings
Chicken Wings, Seasoned To Perfection!
Comes w/Pickles and Toast
May take up to 8-10 minutes.
More about Hot Lola's
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ballston Local

900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
Classic Cheese - W$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
Roni Cup - W$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
More about Ballston Local
Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Zac$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
The Duke$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
More about Cowboy Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1110 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3516 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
Chicken &amp; Waffle Special$14.99
Multi-Grain Wheat Waffle$9.99
Waffle with Blueberry Topping$9.99
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

539 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
Waffle$8.69
Multi-Grain Wheat Waffle$9.99
Waffle with Blueberry Topping$9.99
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ice Cream Jubilee

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (383 reviews)
Homemade Waffle Cone$1.00
Homemade Waffle Bowl$1.00
More about Ice Cream Jubilee
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Le Café Market

901 N Nelson St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Chicken &amp; Waffles $12.59
Best. Brunch. Ever. The sweet &amp; salty southern classic with a twist! Fried chicken breast bites on skewers, atop fluffy waffles. Served with whipped butter and choice of regular maple or spicy maple syrup.
[BRUNCH COMBO DEAL] Chicken &amp; Waffles PLUS Espresso Black Milk Tea (with Boba)$19.38
Chicken &amp; Waffles PLUS a (small) Espresso Black Milk Tea (with Boba)
More about Le Café Market
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

First Down Sports Bar & Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3776 reviews)
Waffle Fries$4.50
More about First Down Sports Bar & Grill

