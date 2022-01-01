Waffles in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve waffles
More about Uncommon Luncheonette
Uncommon Luncheonette
1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
|Fried Chicken Basket
|$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
|UnCommon Rib Sandwich
|$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
More about Queen Mother's
Queen Mother's
918 S. Lincoln St. Suite 2, Arlington
|The Buffalo
|$13.31
duck fat fried chicken, buffalo sauce and ranch cole slaw
|Virginia Honey Butter
|$13.14
brined chicken breast cooked in duck fat. Brushed with a honey butter that has a hint of Madagascar vanilla and finished with just a touch of Italian sea salt on a toasted Lyon bakery brioche.
Our artisan flour is seasoned with Sicilian sea salt, Spanish paprika, French black pepper and more aromatics.
*all of our chicken is from Bell & Evans farm in Pennsylvania where they produce the highest standard of chicken available. It is 100% air chilled, humane, antibiotic and cage free.
|Queen Mother's Classic
|$13.14
brined chicken breast cooked in duck fat. Served with Mother Sauce and crisp dill pickles on a toasted Lyon bakery brioche. Our artisan flour is seasoned with Sicilian sea salt, Spanish paprika, French black pepper and more aromatics.
*all of our chicken is from Bell & Evans farm in Pennsylvania where they produce the highest standard of chicken available. It is 100% air chilled, humane, antibiotic and cage free.
More about Green Pig Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
|Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad
|$13.00
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3
|$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2
|$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
More about Hot Lola's
Hot Lola's
4238 Wilson Blvd, Alrlington
|Hot Lola's Sandwich
|$10.50
Sandwich Only
Sesame Bun x Comeback Sauce x Pickles x Slaw x Chicken Thigh
|The Knockout
|$11.75
Two Piece "Thigh & Drumstick)
W/ Fries or Coleslaw; pickles and toast.
Order may take up to 15-18minutes for Drums.
|Wings
Chicken Wings, Seasoned To Perfection!
Comes w/Pickles and Toast
May take up to 8-10 minutes.
More about Ballston Local
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella
|$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
|Classic Cheese - W
|$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
|Roni Cup - W
|$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
More about Cowboy Cafe
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
More about The Melting Pot
SOUPS • SALADS • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
1110 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Chicken & Waffle Skewers
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Chicken & Waffle Special
|$14.99
|Multi-Grain Wheat Waffle
|$9.99
|Waffle with Blueberry Topping
|$9.99
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Waffle
|$8.69
|Multi-Grain Wheat Waffle
|$9.99
|Waffle with Blueberry Topping
|$9.99
More about Ice Cream Jubilee
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ice Cream Jubilee
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Homemade Waffle Cone
|$1.00
|Homemade Waffle Bowl
|$1.00
More about Le Café Market
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Le Café Market
901 N Nelson St, Arlington
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.59
Best. Brunch. Ever. The sweet & salty southern classic with a twist! Fried chicken breast bites on skewers, atop fluffy waffles. Served with whipped butter and choice of regular maple or spicy maple syrup.
|[BRUNCH COMBO DEAL] Chicken & Waffles PLUS Espresso Black Milk Tea (with Boba)
|$19.38
Chicken & Waffles PLUS a (small) Espresso Black Milk Tea (with Boba)