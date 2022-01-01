Wedge salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve wedge salad
More about Uncommon Luncheonette
Uncommon Luncheonette
1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
|Fried Chicken Basket
|$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
|UnCommon Rib Sandwich
|$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
More about The Liberty Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Taco Rock
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Empanadas
|$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
|El Gringo
|$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
|Elote
|$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Fire Fried Wings
|$13.00
Served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce
|10" Build Your Own
|$10.00
Starts with tomato sauce and house blend cheese
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
More about McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Wedge Salad
|$13.20
Bacon / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Diced Tomatoes. This item can be prepared gluten sensitive.