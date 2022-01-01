Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve wedge salad

Uncommon Luncheonette

1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
Fried Chicken Basket$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
UnCommon Rib Sandwich$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
Full Spaghetti and Meatballs$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
Caesar Salad$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Taco Rock image

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Empanadas$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
El Gringo$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fire Fried Wings$13.00
Served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce
10" Build Your Own$10.00
Starts with tomato sauce and house blend cheese
Garlic Knots$7.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (4549 reviews)
Wedge Salad$13.20
Bacon / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Diced Tomatoes. This item can be prepared gluten sensitive.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

First Down Sports Bar & Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3776 reviews)
Wedge Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, applewood bacon, and tomatoes.
