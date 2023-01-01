White pizza in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve white pizza
Dudley's Sport and Ale
2766 S Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington
|Lg White Pizza
|$21.00
Nighthawk Brewery & Pizza
1201 S Joyce Street, Arlington
|Tavern Little Neck Clam White Pizza
|$22.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Oregano, Fontina with White sauce
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|10" White Pie Pizza
|$13.00
mozzarella, Fontina, onion, oregano, choice of additional toppings
|12" White Pie Pizza
|$16.00
