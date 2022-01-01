Wontons in Arlington
More about Inca Social - Arlington
Inca Social - Arlington
1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|AJI DE GALLINA
|$17.00
Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.
|SALTADOS
Protein stir fry with red onions, tomato
wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries or
linguine pasta. Your choice of:
|CLASICO
Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about TNR Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
TNR Cafe
2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Fried Shrimp Wonton
|$10.95
Eight pieces.
|Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup
|$17.95
|Wonton Soup
|$5.95
More about Asia Bistro
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Asia Bistro
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Crispy Crab Wonton
|$10.00
Crispy wonton shell stuffed with shrimp, crab sticks, carrots, jalapeno, and cream cheese. Topped with spicy Japanese mayo and masago.
More about Saigon Noodles & Grill
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Noodles & Grill
1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|#41 Wonton Rice Noodle Soup
|$14.00
|#41 Wonton Egg Noodles
|$14.00
|#11 Fried Wonton
|$12.50
Ground pork and shrimp deep fried in wonton wrapper.
More about Mala Tang
HOT POT
Mala Tang
3434 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Spicy Sichuan Pork Wontons
|$9.95
Steamed Only
|Wonton Chicken Soup
|$7.95
More about Thai Curry
SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Curry
307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Cream Cheese Wonton
|$6.95
Wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese and deep-fried. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce.
|Wonton Soup
|$8.95
Dumplings stuffed with chicken seasoned with soy sauce and herbs, gently simmered in clear chicken broth.