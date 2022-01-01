Wontons in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arlington restaurants that serve wontons

Inca Social - Arlington image

 

Inca Social - Arlington

1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
AJI DE GALLINA$17.00
Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.
SALTADOS
Protein stir fry with red onions, tomato
wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries or
linguine pasta. Your choice of:
CLASICO
Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.
More about Inca Social - Arlington
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

TNR Cafe

2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (2222 reviews)
Fried Shrimp Wonton$10.95
Eight pieces.
Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup$17.95
Wonton Soup$5.95
More about TNR Cafe
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Crispy Crab Wonton$10.00
Crispy wonton shell stuffed with shrimp, crab sticks, carrots, jalapeno, and cream cheese. Topped with spicy Japanese mayo and masago.
More about Asia Bistro
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Noodles & Grill

1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (2430 reviews)
#41 Wonton Rice Noodle Soup$14.00
#41 Wonton Egg Noodles $14.00
#11 Fried Wonton$12.50
Ground pork and shrimp deep fried in wonton wrapper.
More about Saigon Noodles & Grill
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Young Chow

420 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
Wonton Soup$3.45
More about Young Chow
banner pic

 

Hunan Gate

4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (578 reviews)
Fried Wonton$8.95
Wonton Soup$2.99
More about Hunan Gate
banner pic

HOT POT

Mala Tang

3434 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (11684 reviews)
Spicy Sichuan Pork Wontons$9.95
Steamed Only
Wonton Chicken Soup$7.95
More about Mala Tang
banner pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Curry

307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (5656 reviews)
Cream Cheese Wonton$6.95
Wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese and deep-fried. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce.
Wonton Soup$8.95
Dumplings stuffed with chicken seasoned with soy sauce and herbs, gently simmered in clear chicken broth.
More about Thai Curry
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Wonton Chip Nacho$11.70
Wonton chips, sour cream, cheese, pickled jalapeño, black olive, and tomato salsa.
More about Sushi Rock

